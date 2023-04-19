Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: “Paths and Roads” by Julia Kindred can be seen through Monday. botanicalfare.com.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Gourd Art” by Vyvyan Rundgren, April’s featured artist, will be on view during April. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

Carver 4-County Museum is making "Being a Citizen," its new traveling exhibit, available during the 75th-anniversary year of George Washington Carver Regional High School, "Carver Forever: A Diamond Jubilee." carver4cm@gmail.com. carver4cm.org.

The Center at Belvedere: Hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; closed Saturday and Sunday. https://thecentercville.org/.

Central Library: “A Retrospective in Calligraphy” by Terry M. Coffey, “a celebration of words to delight, soothe and inspire,” is on view through May 15. www,jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.

Chroma Projects: “Pam Black: Architecture of the Field Redux” will be on view through April 28. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at Vault Virginia on Third Street Southeast, just off the Downtown Mall. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: April’s guest artists will be Karla Murphy of Barboursville, a botanical artist who works with pressed flowers and plants, and Michelle Nevarr of Crozet, whose show, “Gypsy Soul Jewels,” includes her sterling silver and aluminum creations with glass beads and natural stones. crozetartisandepot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and etchings by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: “Evolve,” 20th-anniversary show, is planned for May 7 in the Barn Gallery. Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there for food purchases. Event is free. firnew farmartistscircle@gmail.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Processing Abstraction,” “N’Dakinna Landscapes Acknowledged” and “Look Three Ways: Maya Painted Pottery” can be seen through Dec. 31. Look for an upcoming artist talk by Cara Romero at a later date. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio Ix: “A Moment to Exhale,” a group photography exhibition presented by the Charlottesville Black Arts Collective, will be on view through April 30, with an Artist Talk & Happy Hour at 5 p.m. Thrsday. Look for photographs by Benita Mayo, Kori Price and Derrick J. Walker. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” through June 23. “The Art in Life: Music Album Covers,” a Zoom webinar with Ernie Cefalu, Gerard Huerta and Joe Perez, is set for 7 p.m. Thursday; register at kluge-ruhe.org. “Performing Country,” an exhibition of never-before-seen works from the museum’s permanent collection, is on view through March 3, 2024. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground programmed community events begin with artmaking from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke starting at 8 p.m. Event includes free art-making opportunities and free admission to The Looking Glass. Craft cocktails are available at a cash bar. Ix Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard and Winery: “Vineyards and Springtime,” acrylic, pastel and oil paintings by Matalie Deane and Julia Kindred, will be on view through May 28. A reception is set for 2 to 4 p.m. April 28. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: An Artist Talk, “Nature" by Scott Supraner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the First-Floor South Gallery. Exhibitions on view through April 30 include “Beverley Street Artists: Group 6,” featuring artists Lindsay Freedman, Janly Jaggard, June Jordan, Joan Ranzini, Krista Townsend and Christine Watts, in the Smith Gallery; “Traveling the Nile,” oil paintings by Blake Hurt, in the First-Floor North Gallery; “Nature,” large-format ceramic tile paintings by Scott Supraner, in the First-Floor South Gallery; “Wasteland Revisited,” mixed-media works by David Borszich, in the Second-Floor North Gallery; “Collage,” the McGuffey Members’ Exhibition, in the Second-Floor South Gallery; and “Rhymes” in the Associate Gallery. Artist Talk with Group 6, “Connections — Studio Practice to Shows,” will be at 3 p.m. April 16. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

McIntire Connaughton Gallery: “Healing Nature,” works in acrylic on canvas and oil on canvas by Henry Wingate and Rick Morrow, will be on view through June 15 on the third floor of Rouss & Robertson halls. Public parking is available in the Central Grounds Parking Garage.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: 2023 Student Exhibition, featuring paintings, drawings, digital media, ceramics, graphic design, sculptures and other media, will be on view through Sept. 4. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Pour la maison: pourlamaisoncville.com. (434) 284-8706.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: Opening reception for “Frank Phillips: Trial & Error” will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 20. (434) 365-3774.

Random Row Brewery: “Spring,” oils and watermedia by Terry M. Coffey and pastels and oils by Carolyn Ratcliffe, can be seen through April 30. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: “Farm Life: Oil Paintings by Randy Baskerville” will be on view through May 3. (540) 469-0703.

Saint John’s Episcopal Church: “Latin Connection,” photographs by Glenn Nash, runs through May 27 at 410 Harrison St. in Scottsville.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Works by Piedmont Pastelists members can be seen on the second and third floors through June 4 at 500 Martha Jefferson Drive. Visitors are required to check in at the main desk.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Charlottesville: “Developing,” works by Levonne Yountz, can be seen throughout April. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. (434) 293-8179.

University of Virginia Hospital: “Serenity,” photographs by Emily Allred, is on view through May 3 in the lobby.

Woodberry Forest School: "Kevin Crowe: Tye River Pottery" is on view through May 4 in the Baker Gallery. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Russ Warren: The Denial of Death” will be on view through April 30. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2622.

Welcome Gallery: "Reverse opening" closing reception for Conrad Chung's exhibition is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Members of the public can take works home for free if they sign a contract. newcityarts.org. (434) 202-5277.

— Staff reports