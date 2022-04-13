Exhibits for April 14

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: “Young Visions 2022,” an exhibition of works by local students on display in the Morin Gallery. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Face to Face: International,” featuring works by Erin Root, Nicholas Hall, Sarah Miller, Jae Johnson, Bryce Yates, Tori Cherry, Ramona Martinez and Chicho Lorenzo, can be seen through April 29. The Bridge partnered with Speak! Language Center and the Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission to link the artists digitally and virtually with portrait subjects in Charlottesville’s sister cities. thebridgepai.org. (434) 218-2060.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Natural Public Lands of Virginia,” photography by Ben Greenberg, will be featured throughout April. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: “The Black and White Exhibit,” including 45 works by 16 artists, will be on view through April 27. Look for works by Bob Anderson, Ann Cheeks, Terry Coffey, Lindsay Heider Diamond, Lotta Helleberg, Anne Hopper, Melissa Malone, Michael McGurk, Lorraine Momper, Susan Patrick, Charles Peale, David Reynaud, Chris Rich, Jane Skafte, Tom Tartaglino and Susan Trimble. It’s the first exhibit at The Center to include artists who are not seniors. the centercville. org.

Chroma Projects: “Reni Gower: Transmission” remains on view through April 29. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Masks are required inside the micro gallery. artlab@chroma projects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: Mae Stoll of Staunton is the featured Guest Artist through April 30. “Artistry and Artisanship” will include her paintings in acrylics and soft pastels and her copper and silver wire-wrapped jewelry set with semiprecious stones. A Meet the Artist Event is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. crozetartisandepot. com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Open Window: Emilio Sanchez on Paper” is on view through June 20. “Structures” can be seen through June 1. “Alternative Futures,” a series of video works on view through July 24, features “Sojourner” by Cauleen Smith through May 1. “Beyond Pictorialism: Early 20th-Century Photography and the Fine Arts” on view through July 24. “Gandharan Sculpture from the Alan D. and Ann K. Wolfe Collection” can be seen through July 24. “Focus On: Laura Aguilar” on view through June 19. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: The Prolyfyck Exhibition Series will present “The Prolyfyck Shape of Art: Works from Artists of Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center” through May 1. An Artist Talk & Happy Hour is set for 5 p.m. April 28. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

James Monroe’s Highland: Interior spaces have reopened for the first time since March 2020. Look for newly interpreted interior spaces in Highland’s standing house. Exhibit content creates an inclusive story of Monroe’s life and career that includes enslaved people, Monroe’s family and additional historical figures as important parts of the site’s history. highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, through Feb. 26, 2023. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” can be seen through June 19. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Local: New oils by Kris Bowmaster can be seen through Monday at 824 Hinton Ave. thelocal-cville.com.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by 12 new and returning artists. Mixed-media creatures by Joe Vena, video projection art by Aaron Farrington and multicolored bar designed by River Hawkins. See new works by technology artist Jeff Dobrow and gnome house creator Katarzyna Borek. Caterpillar tunnel features mixed-media art by artist-in-residence Samantha Ashkani. Entrance features curio shop by Marc Boston and Adrienne Oliver and assembled by new curio coordinator Ella Caplin. Mad Traveler’s Treehouse features art by John Snell and lead artist Kathryn Wingate. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “Different Strokes” by Ruth Lefko and Ron Campbell can be seen through May 20. Gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment at other times; call the box office for an appointment. louisaarta.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: “There Is Beauty in Color,” works by Sara Gondwe in melted crayon, acrylics, nail polish, sticks and other found items, on display through May 29. Artist reception is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. May 8. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: “redux: revisit, revive, remake,” works by ceramicist Rebekah Wostrel and fiber artist Lotta Helleberg, in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; “Outflow” by Zoe Edgecomb on the first floor; “Creation,” abstract paintings by Etta Harmon Levin, on the first floor; and “INcompleteness,” photographs by Rob de Bara, on the second floor, all through May 1. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

McIntire Connaughton Gallery: “2 Plein Air Painters,” works by V-Anne Evans and Lee Christmas Halstead, can be seen through June 13 on the third floor of Rouss & Robertson halls. Masks are no longer required.

Mountain Light Retreat: “The Way,” a series of prints by Janet McKenzie, can be seen Friday and Saturday. For times and details, email info@mountainlightretreatva.com.

Nelson Memorial Library: “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Smithsonial Institution traveling exhibition presented by Nelson County, Virginia Humanities and the Smithsonian Institution, can be seen through Sunday. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays. nelsoncounty.org. (434) 263-7015.

Piedmont Place: The latest exhibit, to be on view through June, includes works by Juliette Swenson, Richard Bednar, Matalie Deane, TJ Drake, Julia Kindred and Ellen Moore Osborne. piedmontplacecrozet.com

Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Student Exhibition begins Friday in the North and South galleries. Opening reception and Eighth Annual Chocolate Chowdown is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The exhibition can be seen through Sept. 9. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “Do You See What I See” by Tenley Beazley can be seen through May 29. 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: “Old and New,” oil landscapes by Julia Kindred, can be seen through April 28 at 608 A Preston Ave. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: “Ethereal,” featuring images by 14 Charlottesville Camera Club members, on view through April 30. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Student Sketches, Paintings, Projects, Pixels,” pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: Applications will be accepted from artists wishing to participate in “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 5” through June 19. secondstreetgallery.org.

Tabor Presbyterian Church in Crozet is presenting framed watercolor still-life and landscape prints by John Russell at $100 each to raise funds for Doctors Without Borders to help people in Ukraine. taborpc.org. (434) 823-4255.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

Vault Virginia: “Nature, Us and the Future — A Group Exhibition with Female Perspectives” will remain on view through Friday. Works by Christen Yates, Judith Ely, Karen Rosasco, Lesli Devito, Phyllis Koch-Sheras and Susan Patrick will be featured. 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Visible Records: “On the Palette of Scarlet,” an exhibition of photographs by Fumi Ishino, will run through Friday. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Turn on the Light!: A Memorial Show in Honor of Lyn Bolen Warren” can be seen through April 30. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.