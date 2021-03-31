Exhibits for April 1

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@daily progress.com.

Exhibitions

» The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “In Between,” a collaboration between 2020-2021 Freeman Artists in Residence Liz Zhang and Natalie Romero, will be visible through the gallery windows from Friday through the end of April. thebridgepai.org.

» C’ville Arts: “Wire Workings and Silverwareables,” jewelry by featured artist Natalie Darling, is on display throughout April. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

» Crozet Artisan Depot: “Chasing the Light,” photography by Cass Girvin, will run through April 30. A Meet the Artist event is set for 2 to 4 p.m. April 10. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. crozetartist depot.com. (434) 205-4795.