Exhibits for April 1

Exhibitions
» The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “In Between,” a collaboration between 2020-2021 Freeman Artists in Residence Liz Zhang and Natalie Romero, will be visible through the gallery windows from Friday through the end of April. thebridgepai.org.
» C’ville Arts: “Wire Workings and Silverwareables,” jewelry by featured artist Natalie Darling, is on display throughout April. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
» Crozet Artisan Depot: “Chasing the Light,” photography by Cass Girvin, will run through April 30. A Meet the Artist event is set for 2 to 4 p.m. April 10. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. crozetartist depot.com. (434) 205-4795.
» Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: “Close to Home,” a virtual exhibition featuring works by Larry Patterson, is in the Baker Gallery at the Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School and can be seen online through April 25 at firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits/. As a result of pandemic regulations, the exhibition may not be viewed in person by off-campus visitors. All artwork is for sale. firnewfarmartistscircle.com.
» The Gallery at Studio IX: “Mala Leche: In Celebration of Community” by Feminist Union of C’ville Creatives will be on display Friday through May 7. Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour scheduled for 5 p.m. April 21. studioix.co.
» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Charlottesville Collects African American Art,” works by Jacob Lawrence, Gordon Parks, Carrie Mae Weems, Whitfield Lovell, Jonathan Green and other artists from local private collections, will be on display through May 19. Free tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23. “Dub Leffler: Darkish” will be on display through June 27. Gift shop has reopened; proceeds support Indigenous artists and Kluge-Ruhe. Reservations required for gift shop visits; if you want to visit the exhibitions as well, be sure to schedule back-to-back reservations. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
» McGuffey Art Center: New exhibitions can be seen Saturday through May 28. In the Smith Gallery: “Barbara Shenefield Communicating the Climate Crisis”/”Revisiting the New Deal: Posters by Barbara Shenefield.” In the Hallway Galleries: “Journeys in Watercolor,” Lee Anne F. Geiger; “Girls I Know,” Sophie Gibson; “Layer Upon Layer,” Carol Grant; “Winter + Spring,” Aaron Farrington. Virtual Poetry Reading with Larry D. Giles is set for 2 p.m. Sunday; make reservations on the website. mcguffeyartcenter.com.
» Nichols Gallery: Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
» Piedmont Place: Works by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Betty Brubach, Juliette Swenson, Joan Dreicer, Craig Lineburger, Brita Lineburger, Sara Gondwe, Randy Baskerville and Anne Hopper, can be seen through April 12. A new exhibit will open April 13 featuring works by Julia Kindred, Matalie Deane, Julia Lesnichy, Shirley Paul, Juliette Swenson and Joan Dreicer. Second floor at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
» Random Row Brewery: “Reawakening,” oil paintings by Randy Baskerville, can be seen through April 30. 608 Preston Ave. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
» Revalation Vineyard: Art @ The Vineyard will present works by photographer Pamela Morris through the end of April. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
» UVa Health Arts Program: “Positive Waves for COVID Days” by Matalie Deane can be seen in the Main Hospital Lobby through April 29. As a result of physical distancing requirements, there will not be an opening reception. Parking validation is available only for the 11th Street Parking Garage. (434) 924-5527.
» Les Yeux du Monde: “The Disciple” by Russ Warren can be seen through May 16. Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2620.
Online Exhibition
» Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/. Online Q&A with Ost and surprise guests is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday. torosiete.museum/events/.