Exhibit rekindling the wonder of Virginia's Natural Bridge

It was — impressive enough, which is almost exactly the same reaction that Louis Philippe, a future king of France, had while visiting in the late 18th century. He found it “truly an exceptional sight,” but one located in “scrubby country,” something to be sketched and remembered, but “not really worth a second trip.” Granted, “worth a second trip” meant something very different in the 18th century than it does in the 21st.

Today, the challenge for most pilgrims to Natural Bridge is rekindling some facsimile of the awe that earlier visitors experienced. The site has been so frequently photographed, and those images so often reproduced and now Instagrammed, that standing in its presence feels more like meeting a celebrity than an encounter with the sublime. I was glad to see it towering above me, but it took a conscious effort to connect with the power it must have had before images of Yosemite, the Grand Canyon and the Rocky Mountains defined a new standard of the American scenic grandeur.

An exhibition at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) in Richmond helps make sense of the expectations, the mild disappointment and even some of the embarrassment the future king of France and I felt.