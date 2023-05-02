Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: botanicalfare.com.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Going with the Flow” by May’s featured artist, jeweler Natalie Darling, runs through May 31. First Friday reception and live demonstration will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

Carver 4-County Museum is making “Being a Citizen,” its new traveling exhibit, available during the 75th-anniversary year of George Washington Carver Regional High School, “Carver Forever: A Diamond Jubilee.” carver4cm@gmail.com. carver4cm.org.

The Center at Belvedere: Charlottesville Camera Club's “All About Flowers,” featuring more than 50 works, will run through June 30. Photographers include Susan Albert, Craig Cooper, Bill Shaw, Vicky Eicher, Gary Powell, George Beller, Glenn Nash, James Marshall, Liz Marshall, Jim Wolfe, Lynn Gaffey, Nancy Marie Rodriguez, Conrad S. Ruble, Ranjit Sahu, Rick Seaman, Jeffery Sitler, Patricia Temples, Seth Silverstein and Toni Zappone. Hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; closed Saturday and Sunday. https://thecentercville.org/.

Central Library: “A Retrospective in Calligraphy” by Terry M. Coffey, “a celebration of words to delight, soothe and inspire,” is on view through May 15. www,jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.

Charlottesville City Schools: "ArtConnections" exhibit of students' work can be seen in two dozen Downtown Mall-area businesses through June 2. charlottesvilleschools.org.

Chroma Projects: “You Have to Break Your Heart Until It Opens: Sophie Gibson & Annie Oliver” opens with a First Fridays opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at Vault Virginia on Third Street Southeast, just off the Downtown Mall. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: May’s guest artists are potter Stuart Howe of Charlottesville, presenting “Full Bloom,” and Mae Stoll of Staunton, presenting “Meanderings: Exploration in Acrylics and Pastels.” Stoll will have a pop-up event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Meet the Artist event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. May 13. crozetartisandepot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and etchings by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: “Evolve,” 20th-anniversary group art exhibition, is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Barn Gallery. Musician Steve Giles will perform. Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there for food purchases. Event is free. firnew farmartistscircle@gmail.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Processing Abstraction,” “N’Dakinna Landscapes Acknowledged” and “Look Three Ways: Maya Painted Pottery” can be seen through Dec. 31. Look for an upcoming artist talk by Cara Romero at a later date. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio Ix: "Gardens + Vistas: Two Bodiesof Recent Work by Anna Hillard Bryant, on view Friday through May 28. Opening reception is set for 5 yp 7 p.m. Friday. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Inbio Technologies: Group show or prints, paintings, photographs and collages by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Shirley Paul, Juliette Swenson, Betty Brubach, Brita Lineburger, Katharine Maus,Julia Kindred and Ellen Moore Osborne will be on view in May and June at 700 Harris St. Opening reception is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville-Albemarle will receive 20% of all sales.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” through June 23. “Performing Country,” an exhibition of never-before-seen works from the museum’s permanent collection, is on view through March 3, 2024. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground programmed community events begin with artmaking from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke starting at 8 p.m. Event includes free art-making opportunities and free admission to The Looking Glass. Craft cocktails are available at a cash bar. Ix Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard and Winery: “Vineyards and Springtime,” acrylic, pastel and oil paintings by Matalie Deane and Julia Kindred, will be on view through May 28. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: Exhibitions on view through May 28 include "Cadence," mixed-media paintings by Margaret Embree, in the Smith Gallery; "Art from Innisfree Village" in the First-Floor Gallery; "All High Schools' Art Show" in the Second-Floor Gallery; and "Green" in the Associate Gallery. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

McIntire Connaughton Gallery: “Healing Nature,” works in acrylic on canvas and oil on canvas by Henry Wingate and Rick Morrow, will be on view through June 15 on the third floor of Rouss & Robertson halls. Public parking is available in the Central Grounds Parking Garage.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: 2023 Student Exhibition, featuring paintings, drawings, digital media, ceramics, graphic design, sculptures and other media, will be on view through Sept. 4. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Pour la maison: pourlamaisoncville.com. (434) 284-8706.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “Frank Phillips: Trial & Error” will be on view through June 18. (434) 365-3774.

Random Row Brewery: "Looking on the Bright Side," paintings by Judith Ely, on view from Tuesday through the end of June. Reception is planned for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 19. The event is a fundraiser for Abundant Life Ministries, and a portion of sales proceeds will be donated. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: “Farm Life: Oil Paintings by Randy Baskerville” will be on view through Wednesday. "The Beauty of Pastels" by BozART members Joan Dreicer, Juliette Swenson and Christine Rich on display Thursday through June 30. Opening reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. (540) 469-0703.

Saint John’s Episcopal Church: “Latin Connection,” photographs by Glenn Nash, runs through May 27 at 410 Harrison St. in Scottsville.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Works by Piedmont Pastelists members can be seen on the second and third floors through June 4 at 500 Martha Jefferson Drive. Visitors are required to check in at the main desk.

Sweet Art Emporium: New works by Pamela McKinnon, Marcie Stahl, McKenzie Taylor and Amy Paquette on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. www.sweetartemporium.com. (434) 882-2087.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Charlottesville: Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. (434) 293-8179.

Unity Church in Charlottesville: Works by Blue O'Connell on view during May. unitycharlottesville.org.

University of Virginia Hospital: “Serenity,” photographs by Emily Allred, is on view through Wednesday in the lobby.

Woodberry Forest School: “Kevin Crowe: Tye River Pottery” is on view through Thursday in the Baker Gallery. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.

Les Yeux du Monde: LYDM.co. (434) 882-2622.

Welcome Gallery: “Fever Creek,” an exhibition of prints by Jackson Taylor, will be on view Friday through May 25. First Fridays opening reception is set for 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, with talk at 6 p.m. newcityarts.org. (434) 202-5277.

— From staff reports