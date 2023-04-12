The McGuffey Art Center, located just off the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, is host to two art talks, one on Sunday and another on April 23, to give attendees a glimpse into the work and processes of these artists and to provide budding artists useful tips on how to move their creative process along.

This coming Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., six established artists who make up the Beverly Street Artists will discuss their work, how to make progress in the studio and how to best seek out exhibition opportunities. The group primarily consists of painters, but some also venture out into clay, photography and printmaking. The group will meet in the Smith Gallery, and their art talk is entitled "Connections-Studio Practice to Shows."

On April 23, Charlottesville-based professional ceramic artist Scott Supraner will talk about his current exhibition "Nature." That exhibit consists of large-format ceramic tile paintings that explore both the landscape and the figure.

Supraner said his inspiration for "Nature" came to him during the pandemic, when he would spend more and more time outdoors, and he found the woods to be a "go-to" for a sense of freedom and security. "Nature" is a collection of new work that grew out of this shift in awareness.

Supraner’s art talk will take place in the First Floor South Gallery, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.