Debate over plans to renovate Hirschhorn's sculpture garden heating up

Opponents of both the wall and the water feature are, however, correct. These elements won’t make the garden better, and aren’t really necessary. Given this city’s oversupply of fountains and water features that are balky, underperforming or in total disrepair, building another one to frame a performance stage makes little sense. And a water feature that is designed to be regularly drained and refilled before and after performances is more complicated than it may seem and is almost certainly going to be problematic to maintain. Performances could be staged in the garden without this addition, and without changing the geometry of the existing fountain, which neatly echoes a long rectangular window cut into the main building across the street.

And adding a stacked stone wall would indeed feel a little odd in a brutalist garden framed by concrete. If anyone can build a beautiful, Zen-garden wall, Sugimoto can. But it will always feel a little out of place at the Hirshhorn, more like a long piece of sculpture than a backdrop for art and performance.