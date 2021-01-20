D.C. museums taking inaugural exhibits online during pandemic

Tourists usually pack into Washington’s museums in the days leading up to inauguration, cooing over the first ladies’ gowns at the National Museum of American History or lining up to see the new president’s portrait at the National Portrait Gallery. While most museums remain closed for the foreseeable future, virtual exhibitions allow viewers to enjoy the experience — and maybe learn something while they’re at it.

Library of CongressThe Library’s vast holdings contain a wealth of inauguration-related items, such as handwritten presidential addresses; photos and etchings of ceremonies; and commemorative programs and admission tickets. The easiest way to sift through it all is by starting with “I Do Solemnly Swear,” the online version of a 2017 exhibition about inaugurations.