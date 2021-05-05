Crozet Spring Arts and Crafts Festival offers in-person outdoor event

The spring edition of the 41st annual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival will fill Claudius Crozet Park with a socially distanced outdoor gathering from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The festival, which will be presented rain or shine, is bringing in more than 115 artists and other exhibitors. Masks are required, and visitors will be expected to observe social distancing markers. The number of people admitted at any one time will be limited.
Artists accepted for the juried event include a mix of newcomers and popular returning favorites. Look for jewelry in different metals and stones, functional and decorative ceramics, photography, glass creations, leather goods, apparel, fiber arts and all kinds of paintings and artworks in a variety of price ranges. There also will be culinary gifts, including spices, ciders and botanical and healthy foods.
There will be music by Jim Gagnon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Kai Crowe-Getty from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday; Sunday’s entertainers will be The Sweet Potatoes from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Koda and Marie from Chamomile & Whiskey from 2 to 4:30 p.m..
Kim and Jimbo Cary will be back in the Kids’ Area with old-time mountain music, gospel and songs for children and families. Look for The Creative Wagon, Ninos and Nature and other attractions.
A variety of food options will be on hand, including Avocado: A Creative Catering Company, The Pie Guy, Ubon Thai Victorian Restaurant Inn, Blue Ridge Kettle Korn, Crozet Lions Club, Posh Fairy Floss and Kona Ice. There will be beer from Starr Hill Brewery and Three Roads Brewing Company; wines will come from Stinson Vineyards and King Family Vineyards and coffee from Grit Coffee.
Local artist Chicho Lorenzo has designed a new LOVE sign so people can snap selfies with the #CrozetLOVE hashtag.
Demonstrations are popular elements of the festival. Heather Underwood Creative will offer minimalist portraits for Mother’s Day. Jared Lanham of Refiner’s Forge will demonstrate forge techniques by making such small items as bottle openers, hooks and nails and such larger items as ax heads or a copper and steel rose.
Donations will be accepted for Claudius Crozet Park.
Tickets are $7; children younger than 12 get in for free. A weekend pass is available for $12; seniors pay $10. To get tickets online in advance, which is recommended, go to https://eventbrite.com/e/crozet-spring-arts-and-crafts-festival-2021-tickets-1479990114035. For information, go to https://www.crozetfestival.com/.