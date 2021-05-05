Crozet Spring Arts and Crafts Festival offers in-person outdoor event

The spring edition of the 41st annual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival will fill Claudius Crozet Park with a socially distanced outdoor gathering from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The festival, which will be presented rain or shine, is bringing in more than 115 artists and other exhibitors. Masks are required, and visitors will be expected to observe social distancing markers. The number of people admitted at any one time will be limited.

Artists accepted for the juried event include a mix of newcomers and popular returning favorites. Look for jewelry in different metals and stones, functional and decorative ceramics, photography, glass creations, leather goods, apparel, fiber arts and all kinds of paintings and artworks in a variety of price ranges. There also will be culinary gifts, including spices, ciders and botanical and healthy foods.

There will be music by Jim Gagnon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Kai Crowe-Getty from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday; Sunday’s entertainers will be The Sweet Potatoes from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Koda and Marie from Chamomile & Whiskey from 2 to 4:30 p.m..