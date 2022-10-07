Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival's fall show offers both reflection and revelry

When visitors returned to the Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival after COVID-19 precautions curtailed gatherings, spreading out exhibitors' stations a bit more in Claudius Crozet Park made sense for safety’s sake.

It also helped organizers find the sweet spot between the cheerful bustle of a festival setting and the reflective time needed to browse juried art and fine crafts and select just the right gifts for friends and loved ones.

“I think we found the golden mean,” festival director Ewa Harr said. “When we first came back, we got rid of the large tent and spaced everyone out. We’re still spread out in the field, but a little closer together.”

Having more “breathing room” to linger over fine woodworking, textiles, stoneware and watercolors proved to be popular with visitors, Harr said.

“We got good feedback about it, so we’re not bringing the big tent back,” Harr said.

More than 120 artists and craft artisans from across the country will be exhibiting everything from paintings to jewelry to ceramics to furnishings at the 42nd annual festival, which is presented each May and October in Claudius Crozet Park. Hours for the fall edition of the festivities will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

This year’s lineup of juried exhibitors is about 60% regulars and veterans and about 40% newcomers with fresh viewpoints to share. Whether you’re hoping to add more serving pieces from your favorite potter’s kiln to match your go-to dinnerware or discover a new jewelry designer to help you adorn yourself in style, there will be plenty to see.

“It’s never the same festival,” Harr said. “There are definitely collectors out there who want to be the first ones in there. A lot of returning artists are consistently in the same places.”

Don't expect to maintain gallery silence, however, because there will be plenty of music, food and festivities.

Saturday’s performances will be by Skyline Country Cloggers at 10 a.m., Gina Sobel at 11:15 a.m., Zuzu’s Hot Five at 12:45 p.m. and Farm Use String Band at 3:15 p.m.

On Sunday, listen to Western Albemarle High School Jazz Band at 10 a.m., Swansong at 11:30 a.m. and Sweet Potatoes at 2:30 p.m.

Children’s entertainment in the Kids’ Area will include performances by Kim and Jimbo Cary and Balloon Animals with Steve Elmore, plus inflatables from Bounce Play N Create, Magic Mirror Arts face painting and fun with Bluebird Bookshop.

Foods will be available from Legaci Eats, Slice Versa, Avocado, Just a Bite, Crabdaddy’s, Whistle Stop Grill, Crozet Creamery, Posh Fairy Floss, Kona Ice, Blue Ridge Kettle Korn, Buzzing Bee Coffee Company and members of Crozet Lions Club.

The beers featured at the festival come from local breweries — Starr Hill Brewery, Blue Mountain Brewery and Devils Backbone Brewing Company. The wines, for the most part, are from King Family Vineyards. The cider is from Blue Toad Cider.

Admission is $7 per day; it’s $6 for seniors and military members. Children ages 12 and younger get in for free. If you’d like to attend both days to make sure you don't miss anything, weekend passes are $12 and $10.

And it’s not too late to get in for free by serving as a volunteer. Volunteers also get T-shirts, which offers a way to wear your art.

Well-behaved pets on leashes also can attend. Find all the details at crozetfestival.org.