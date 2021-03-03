Busy month of art and identity begins Thursday with ''The Art in Life: Comic Books'

The intersection of life, art and storytelling will take a variety of directions this month at Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection of the University of Virginia.

“The Art in Life: Comic Books,” a webinar presented by Kluge-Ruhe and The Fralin Museum of Art at UVa, will start the explorations at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Independent and Marvel artist and illustrator Jonathan Marks Barravecchia; freelance illustrator, designer and art and creative director J. Gonzo; and Shilpa Davé, assistant dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and assistant professor of media studies at UVa, will share their perspectives on the drawing and writing of comic books and the lasting cultural impact they have. Register for the webinar at virginia.zoom.us.

Kluge-Ruhe and The Fralin teamed up to create “The Art in Life” because “art is all around us, and the museum is not the only place to find it,” said Lauren Maupin, education and program manager for Kluge-Ruhe.

“We started it because we felt there were so many art forms that often don’t show up in museums,” such as tattoo art and wine labels, Maupin said. Comic books appeal to a wide range of ages with “action, and also the art of telling a story through imagery,” she said.