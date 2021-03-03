Busy month of art and identity begins Thursday with ''The Art in Life: Comic Books'

The intersection of life, art and storytelling will take a variety of directions this month at Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection of the University of Virginia.
“The Art in Life: Comic Books,” a webinar presented by Kluge-Ruhe and The Fralin Museum of Art at UVa, will start the explorations at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Independent and Marvel artist and illustrator Jonathan Marks Barravecchia; freelance illustrator, designer and art and creative director J. Gonzo; and Shilpa Davé, assistant dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and assistant professor of media studies at UVa, will share their perspectives on the drawing and writing of comic books and the lasting cultural impact they have. Register for the webinar at virginia.zoom.us.
Kluge-Ruhe and The Fralin teamed up to create “The Art in Life” because “art is all around us, and the museum is not the only place to find it,” said Lauren Maupin, education and program manager for Kluge-Ruhe.
“We started it because we felt there were so many art forms that often don’t show up in museums,” such as tattoo art and wine labels, Maupin said. Comic books appeal to a wide range of ages with “action, and also the art of telling a story through imagery,” she said.
The conversation is a good fit for the only museum outside Australia that’s dedicated to Indigenous Australian art, which has a rich history dating back thousands of years. There’s a continuous history of rock art dating back 50,000 years, for example.
“Telling a story through imagery alone goes back far before the written word,” Maupin said. Part of the fun of the series’ stimulating conversations is that “there are always these connections we don’t anticipate.”
At 7 p.m. Friday, artist and Mellon UVa Indigenous Arts Fellow Gabriel Maralngurra will take part in an online conversation with Henry F. Skerrit, Kluge-Ruhe’s curator of the Indigenous arts of Australia.
Friday’s event will focus on the traditions of Western Arnhem Land and their influences on the contemporary artists of the Injalak Arts Center. Today’s artists are keeping Kunwinjku art and culture strong for future generations.
“He’s one of Australia’s most illustrious artists,” Maupin said of Maralngurra.
Visual storytelling shapes and informs Kluge-Ruhe’s presence in upcoming events for the Virginia Festival of the Book this month. Author, illustrator and Kluge-Ruhe resident artist Dub Leffler will invite readers to reflect on the importance of making sure all children have storybook characters who look like them.
His first event will be “Double Draw Dare with Dub Leffler and Tom Angleberger,” which is set for 7 p.m. March 18. To register, go to vabook.org.
Leffler, author of “Once There Was a Boy,” and fellow children’s book author and illustrator Angleberger, who created “DJ Funkyfoot: Butler for Hire” and the “Origami Yoda” and “Flytrap Files” series, will present a free interactive event for ages 5 and older that’ll be available on Zoom and Facebook.
Also coming up during the book festival is “I See Myself: Diversity in Children’s Literature,” which is planned for 4 p.m. March 25.
Leffler will be teaming up with Angela Dominguez and Vashti Harrison to discuss the importance of making sure children feel included in literature and storytelling media and can see faces in books that resemble theirs. This event also is free, and registration is available at vabook.org.
To get a feel for Leffler’s work, make a reservation to visit the museum to see “Dub Leffler: Darkish,” which will remain on view through June 27. It’s filled with watercolors that were created to illustrate children’s books.
Keeping people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic has meant moving Kluge-Ruhe gatherings to Zoom, but the pandemic adaptation has offered a variety of inclusive opportunities. Using a meeting app potentially allows dozens or hundreds of people to experience a conversation with an artist, rather than only a handful of people maintaining proper physical distances from each other.
Another silver lining has been the ability to make more programs available to attendees with mobility or transportation challenges and participants facing travel hurdles. Maupin said that some Indigenous Australian artists live in rural areas that are so remote that a day’s travel might be necessary just to reach an airport to leave Australia for an event in the U.S.
“The other thing COVID has done is make it easier to work with guests who live far away,” she said.
Online events also give an international audience the chance to take part in question-and-answer time, which brings new layers of insights, Maupin said.
“We’re definitely going to continue having virtual events in the future, and hybrid events,” Maupin said.
For information, or to register for events, go to kluge-ruhe.org. Call (434) 244-0234 for details. To register for Virginia Festival of the Book events, go to vabook.org.