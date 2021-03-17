Book festival offers virtual events for arts fans

Mapping out your own personal schedule for the all-virtual Virginia Festival of the Book? If you’re a fan of the arts, one approach is to dive into this week’s events through the lenses of the genres you love best.

For poetry fansIf you’ve missed hearing poems read aloud during the pandemic, start with “Filled with Possibility: Poetry” at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Poets Erika Meitner (“Holy Moly Carry Me”), Kiki Petrosino (“White Blood: A Lyric of Virginia”) and Brian Teare (“Doomstead Days”) will read from their new collections. Life, loss, genealogy and the environment are just a few of the subjects these verses address. Captioning will be provided.

Poet Ross Gay will talk about his new book-length poem with Kaveh Akbar during “’Be Holding’: With Ross Gay” at 2 p.m. Saturday. Basketball — specifically a shot taken by Julius Erving during the 1980 NBA Finals — is the starting point for an exploration of music, familial love, photography and much more.