Biennial quilt show explores versatility of art form

Look for 180 quilts created by 67 quilters when the Charlottesville Area Quilters Guild presents its Biennial Quilt Show XVII from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Tandem Friends School.

A drawing set for Saturday for a 84- by 96-inch quilt incorporating blocks of favorite American and Virginian patterns will raise funds for community projects and promoting the quilting arts.

Guild member Ellen MacAvoy designed “American Quilt Tour,” and 50 members took part in constructing its blocks and assembling the finished quilt. The quilt includes appliquéd motifs that were inspired by African American quilts in Colonial Williamsburg’s collection.

The show also will offer visitors a chance to learn about the guild’s various community outreach projects. Visitors can see quilts made for Meals on Wheels, as well as Quilts of Valor for veterans. Local 4-year-olds in the Bright Star program receive nap quilts that they can take home at the end of the year.

Visitors will get opportunities to participate. On Saturday, don’t forget to vote for your favorites in the “viewers’ choice” categories; on Sunday, look for ribbons next to the winning quilts. There also will be a scavenger hunt designed to get young visitors interested in details featured in different quilts.

Vendors in the show’s Merchants’ Mall will offer fabrics, notions, yarn and other supplies for home quilters and needleworkers, as well as such finished garments and accessories as tie-dyed shirts and scarves. Look for quilted ornaments and other handmade gifts.

If you’re inspired by what you see and want to learn how to quilt — or if you’d like to learn new techniques — guild members will present demonstrations during the show.

Admission is $5; children younger than 12 get in for free. If you’ll be part of a group of 15 or more, contact the guild for discounts at https://caqg.weebly.com/quilt-show-xvii.html.

