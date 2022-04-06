 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biennial quilt show explores versatility of art form

  • 0
Charlottesville Area Quilters Guild

Proceeds from Saturday’s drawing for “American Quilt Tour,” a quilt designed by Ellen MacAvoy and created by 50 Charlottesville Area Quilters Guild members over the past two years, will support community projects and promote the quilting arts.

 Courtesy of Charlottesville Area Quilters Guild

Look for 180 quilts created by 67 quilters when the Charlottesville Area Quilters Guild presents its Biennial Quilt Show XVII from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Tandem Friends School.

A drawing set for Saturday for a 84- by 96-inch quilt incorporating blocks of favorite American and Virginian patterns will raise funds for community projects and promoting the quilting arts.

Guild member Ellen MacAvoy designed “American Quilt Tour,” and 50 members took part in constructing its blocks and assembling the finished quilt. The quilt includes appliquéd motifs that were inspired by African American quilts in Colonial Williamsburg’s collection.

The show also will offer visitors a chance to learn about the guild’s various community outreach projects. Visitors can see quilts made for Meals on Wheels, as well as Quilts of Valor for veterans. Local 4-year-olds in the Bright Star program receive nap quilts that they can take home at the end of the year.

People are also reading…

Visitors will get opportunities to participate. On Saturday, don’t forget to vote for your favorites in the “viewers’ choice” categories; on Sunday, look for ribbons next to the winning quilts. There also will be a scavenger hunt designed to get young visitors interested in details featured in different quilts.

Vendors in the show’s Merchants’ Mall will offer fabrics, notions, yarn and other supplies for home quilters and needleworkers, as well as such finished garments and accessories as tie-dyed shirts and scarves. Look for quilted ornaments and other handmade gifts.

If you’re inspired by what you see and want to learn how to quilt — or if you’d like to learn new techniques — guild members will present demonstrations during the show.

Admission is $5; children younger than 12 get in for free. If you’ll be part of a group of 15 or more, contact the guild for discounts at https://caqg.weebly.com/quilt-show-xvii.html.

IF YOU GO

Charlottesville Area Quilters Guild's Biennial Quilt Show XVII

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Tandem Friends School

$5; free for children younger than 12

https://caqg.weebly.com/quilt-show-xvii.html

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Exhibits for March 31

Exhibits for March 31

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Art Notes for March 31

Chroma Projects will present an opening reception for “Reni Gower: Transmission” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Micro Gallery space at Vault V…

Art Notes for March 24

Local artist John Russell will sell his small, framed watercolor landscape and still-life prints for $100 each at Tabor Presbyterian Church and donate the proceeds to Doctors Without Borders to help people in Ukraine.

Exhibits for March 24

Exhibits for March 24

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Exhibits for March 10

Exhibits for March 10

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Exhibits for March 17

Exhibits for March 17

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Watch Now: Related Video

Rihanna inducted into Forbes's annual billionaires list

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert