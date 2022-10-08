Best Bets for Sunday, Oct. 9

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: Mixed Chamber Ensembles featuring Jiyeon Choi, Kelly Peral, Ayn Balija, I-Jen Fang, Kelly Sulick, Adam Carter, Max McNutt and Nate Lee, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for students younger than 18 and for UVa students who reserve seats in advance.

Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., performances by Western Albemarle Jazz Band at 10 a.m., Swansong at 11:30 a.m. and Sweet Potatoes at 2:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, $7, $6 seniors and military members, free if younger than 12.

Chocolate and Wine Pairing: 2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $69, reservations recommended.

"The Glass Menagerie": 2 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Jazz Society's 2022 Jazz Festival Fundraiser: Ivan Orr Ensemble at 2:30 p.m., Olivia Hadley & Stella Sokolowski Quartet at 3:30 p.m., John D'earth featuring Tina Hashemi at 4:30 p.m., Michael Elswick Gathering at 5:30 p.m. and Will Evans & Angelica X at 6:30 p.m., The Front Porch, cvillejazz.org/events, $25, $20 CJS members.

“Love and Information”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: Billy Joel Live at Yankee Stadium: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 students.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jill Andrews/Clem Snide: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $17 advance, general admission partially seated show.

Brandi Carlile with Katie Pruitt: Annual benefit for Charlottesville Free Clinic, 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, sold out.