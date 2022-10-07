Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 8

Live Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged. Pumpkin Carving Demonstration by master pumpkin carver Ed Morton from 1 to 4 p.m.

Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., performances by Skyline Country Cloggers at 10 a.m., Gina Sobel at 11:15 a.m., Zuzu's Hot Five at 12:45 p.m. and Farm Use String Band at 3:15 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, $7, $6 seniors and military members, free if younger than 12.

Music on the Patio with The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert with Tropical Attitudes: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

"The Glass Menagerie": 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

The Pollocks: 1-4 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted. Closing at 5 p.m.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

J.B. Brown: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Meisha: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.