Best Bets for Saturday, June 26

Jimmy O with Sam Morris: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Afton Mountain Vineyards, (540) 456-8667, no cover.
Music on the Patio with The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
A Concert for Shenandoah with Scuffletown Duo: Fundraiser for Shenandoah National Park Trust, 7-10 p.m., new Shenandoah and Black Bear wines will be featured, Firefly food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $50 suggested donation, reservations recommended. Proceeds donated to Shenandoah National Park Trust.
Summer of Drag: Virginia drag performers in the spotlight, 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.
Paramount Presents: The Jason Burke Band and Paulo Franco and The Freightliners: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15.
FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Ted Garber: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Starr Hill Brewery in Crozet, (434) 823-5671, no cover.
Charlottesville Opera’s “La Bohème”: 8 p.m., Ting Pavilion, $50 gold circle, $40 lower orchestra reserved, $30 upper orchestra reserved, $15 general admission lawn. Masks requested when you are moving throughout the venue.