Best Bets for Saturday, June 26

Jimmy O with Sam Morris: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Afton Mountain Vineyards, (540) 456-8667, no cover.

Music on the Patio with The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

A Concert for Shenandoah with Scuffletown Duo: Fundraiser for Shenandoah National Park Trust, 7-10 p.m., new Shenandoah and Black Bear wines will be featured, Firefly food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $50 suggested donation, reservations recommended. Proceeds donated to Shenandoah National Park Trust.

Summer of Drag: Virginia drag performers in the spotlight, 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

Paramount Presents: The Jason Burke Band and Paulo Franco and The Freightliners: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15.