Best Bets for Saturday, Dec. 5
Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

Customer Appreciation Day with Dave Goodrich: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore — Mozart’s “The Magic Flute”: Performance from Dec. 30, 2006, 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

“Let There Be Light”: 14th annual installation of light-themed art installations and performances is presented at Charlottesville homes and businesses this year, 6-9 p.m., maps available at lettherebelightpvcc.com, free.

Holiday Open House: Noon-8 p.m., includes holiday music all day, hourly stories read by Santa and crafts for children, Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

