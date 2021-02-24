Auction explored Roberta McCain's flair for collecting

Her collecting was inextricably tied to her travels, which started as a child and ended a century later. The journey started in Oklahoma, where she was born while her father made a small fortune in oil. In 1933, as a 20-year-old at the University of Southern California, she eloped with John McCain Jr., a young naval ensign who would go on to become a four-star admiral. For the next four decades, she traveled the world as a Navy wife and mother of three.

Everywhere she went, she bought art and antiques that caught her eye, then shipped them on Navy planes despite her husband’s protests.

“Roberta, you can’t just put that on the command plane,” her husband told her. “I’ll get in trouble.” But she did it anyway. Perhaps it was her charm; more likely it was the fact that her husband was a four-star admiral in charge of the entire Pacific command. Over the years, she acquired hundreds of artifacts from the Far East.

“Everyone who’s a career naval officer ends up with some Asian stuff,” explained Joe McCain, the youngest of McCain’s three children.

After her husband retired, the couple rented a 3,200-square-foot apartment in one of Washington’s grandest buildings: 2101 Connecticut Ave. (In 1976, after debating whether they could afford to buy, they purchased the apartment for $80,000, their son said.)