At the Fralin, representation takes a variety of artistic forms

At first glance, a four-minute video loop at The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia resembles any number of news conferences a viewer might see on television on a given day. But once the speaker portrayed by artist and activist Alicia Grullon begins her remarks, it’s clear that the plans she outlines of using official means to restore rights and control to indigenous people is a vision of a bold new future.

Curated by Hannah Cattarin, assistant curator at The Fralin, the new “Alternate Futures” exhibition will bring in four different video projects to prompt deeper consideration of people who often get excluded from power and autonomy, and to encourage envisioning circumstances in which everything could change.

In her 2018 video work “Breaking News,” Grullon plays the role of a speaker who steps in to conduct a fictional United Nations press conference and announces a sweeping set of changes to restore power to marginalized people around the world and fight genocide, war, rape and environmental damage.

“She ties the real and the fictional,” Cattarin said, adding that Grullon reveals “a blueprint for what she’d like to see in the future.” The video is on a continuous loop in the darkened gallery, giving visitors a chance to sit and linger for a while, noticing different lines and features each time.

Presenting one work at a time in the museum’s largest space is “a nice change,” Cattarin said. “I kind of like the idea of asking people to come back to see the other works.”

Grullon’s “Breaking News” can be seen through March 20. It will be succeeded by “Sojourner,” a 2018 digital video work by Cauleen Smith, from March 22 through May 1.

“Solution,” a 2018 four-channel video installation by Cassils with Fanna, Keijuan Thomas and Rafael Esparza, can be seen from May 4 to June 19. “All the World Must Suffer a Big Jolt,” a 2016 HD video by Macon Reed, will be shown from June 21 to July 25.

“Alternate Futures” is “bringing together artists who focus on how we can center marginalized people,” Cattarin said. A nearby space is set aside for reflection, discussion and reading about topics discussed in the video projects.

“Alternate Futures” is one of several new exhibitions on view at The Fralin.

“Focus On: Laura Aguilar,” also curated by Cattarin, can be seen through June 19. The first-floor exhibition includes works from the “Stillness” and “Motion” series by the Los Angeles-based photographer, who died in 2018. The four works recently were acquired for The Fralin’s permanent collection, which Cattarin said will “get those conversations moving” about queerness, different body sizes and the ways in which different communities are depicted in art.

Laura Minton, The Fralin’s curator of exhibitions, curated “Open Window: Emilio Sanchez on Paper,” which takes a closer look at Sanchez’s enduring fascination with architecture and with the contrasts of shadow and light.

Sanchez, who died in 1999, was born in Cuba and considered New York his home after enrolling in the Art Students League of New York in 1944. Before that, he’d attended UVa for two years — although, Minton said, he didn’t study art there, taking classes in architecture, economics and French instead. But although he wasn’t enrolled in art classes, “it was here he decided to be an artist,” Minton said.

Sanchez examined different facets of his life as a gay Cuban man in New York through his art. His studies of buildings in New York focus on numerous architectural details, and sun-drenched Caribbean colors are prominent. He also savored the interplay of light and shadow, making time to paint when the midday sun created its starkest shadows and finding “a sense of wonder and delight in how the shadows played,” Minton said.

“Beyond Pictorialism: Early 20th-Century Photography and the Fine Arts,” on view through July 24, is curated by 2020-2021 Barringer-Lindner Fellow Chloe Downe Wells. The exhibition explores some pivotal paths photography took to recognition as a fine art during the early 1900s. At the time, photography was seen as a useful tool for documentation and scientific work but not widely thought of as a means of artistic expression.

Among the items on display is a bust of Thomas Fortune Ryan by French sculptor Auguste Rodin, which is accompanied by information about the ways in which Rodin used photography to bring realism and verve to his work. Ryan, a Nelson County native, was a tobacco, insurance and transportation magnate and benefactor. Photography by Judy Dater, mentor and friend of “Focus On” photographer Aguilar, also can be seen in this exhibition; Aguilar’s nude self-portraits in outdoor landscapes in the “Focus On” selections were inspired by Dater.

Nearby is “Nostalgia U.S.A.,” an exhibition of photographs curated by Caleb Briggs, Sylvia Dahlhauser, Margaret Dunbar, Yasmine Figueroa-Hudson, Blake Hesson, Megan Maxson, Addie Patrick, Josie Sydnor and Vibha Vijay, members of the 2019-2020 University Museums internship class. They worked under the direction of M. Jordan Love, the Carol R. Angle academic curator, and their exhibition is up through March 20.

“Gandharan Sculpture from the Alan D. and Ann K. Wolfe Collection,” on view through July 24, dives into a distinctive style of sculpture that blended multiple cultural influences in a region of northwest Pakistan and Afghanistan that became a holy land of Buddhism. It is curated by Daniel Ehnbom, associate professor emeritus of the UVa Department of Art.

Find out more about all the exhibitions online at http://uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

