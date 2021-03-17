As Phillips Collection turns 100, it shows what future can look like

But what a difference between the two shows: The Phillips Collection focuses on the “fluid continuum,” while at MoMA the emphasis was on a flamboyant disdain for the “isms.” The smaller museum has managed to connect dots and suggest alternatives to the old thinking, while at MoMA the highlights were a few interesting juxtapositions mostly at sea in a chaotic mess of de-contextualized art. That’s not surprising: It is easier to disrupt old narratives than to propose new ones, and there is more reward (at least in the short term) in being seen as a disrupter than there is in the risky and speculative work of forging new connections.

The Phillips Collection has the advantage of being a relatively small museum. In the 100 years since it was founded, the museum’s holdings have grown from 237 to almost 6,000 works. Regular visitors know the core collection like they know the rugs and lamps of their own living room. It is possible to have a personal relation with the key treasures of the Phillips Collection in a way that is no longer sustainable at MoMA, given the crowds, foot traffic and institutional emphasis on growth.