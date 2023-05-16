Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts' Artmobile will be at the center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Face painting will be available for $10 to $5. Workshops will teach visitors how to make miniature bouquets and decorate fairy wings. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: botanicalfare.com.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Going with the Flow” by May’s featured artist, jeweler Natalie Darling, runs through May 31. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

Carver 4-County Museum is making “Being a Citizen,” its new traveling exhibit, available during the 75th-anniversary year of George Washington Carver Regional High School, “Carver Forever: A Diamond Jubilee.” carver4cm@gmail.com. carver4cm.org.

The Center at Belvedere: Charlottesville Camera Club’s “All About Flowers,” featuring more than 50 works, will run through June 30. Photographers include Susan Albert, Craig Cooper, Bill Shaw, Vicky Eicher, Gary Powell, George Beller, Glenn Nash, James Marshall, Liz Marshall, Jim Wolfe, Lynn Gaffey, Nancy Marie Rodriguez, Conrad S. Ruble, Ranjit Sahu, Rick Seaman, Jeffery Sitler, Patricia Temples, Seth Silverstein and Toni Zappone. Hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; closed Saturday and Sunday. https://thecentercville.org/.

Charlottesville City Schools: “ArtConnections” exhibit of students’ work can be seen in two dozen Downtown Mall-area businesses through June 2. charlottesvilleschools.org.

Chroma Projects: “You Have to Break Your Heart Until It Opens: Sophie Gibson & Annie Oliver” is on view through May 26. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at Vault Virginia on Third Street Southeast, just off the Downtown Mall. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: May’s guest artists are potter Stuart Howe of Charlottesville, presenting “Full Bloom,” and Mae Stoll of Staunton, presenting “Meanderings: Exploration in Acrylics and Pastels.” crozetartisandepot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and etchings by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Processing Abstraction,” “N’Dakinna Landscapes Acknowledged” and “Look Three Ways: Maya Painted Pottery” can be seen through Dec. 31. Look for an upcoming artist talk by Cara Romero at a later date. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio Ix: “Gardens + Vistas: Two Bodies of Recent Work by Anna Hillard Bryant” will be on view through May 28. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

Grace Estate Winery: Works by Carolyn Ratcliffe, including pastels, watercolors and acrylics, on display through June at 5273 Mount Juliet Farm in Crozet. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. graceestatewinery@gmail.com.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Inbio Technologies: Group show or prints, paintings, photographs and collages by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Shirley Paul, Juliette Swenson, Betty Brubach, Brita Lineburger, Katharine Maus, Julia Kindred and Ellen Moore Osborne will be on view in May and June at 700 Harris St. Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville-Albemarle will receive 20% of all sales.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” through June 23. “Performing Country,” an exhibition of never-before-seen works from the museum’s permanent collection, is on view through March 3, 2024. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground programmed community events begin with artmaking from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke starting at 8 p.m. Event includes free art-making opportunities and free admission to the Looking Glass. Craft cocktails are available at a cash bar. Ix Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard and Winery: “Vineyards and Springtime,” acrylic, pastel and oil paintings by Matalie Deane and Julia Kindred, will be on view through May 28. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: Exhibitions on view through May 28 include “Cadence,” mixed-media paintings by Margaret Embree, in the Smith Gallery; “Art from Innisfree Village” in the First-Floor Gallery; “All High Schools’ Art Show” in the Second-Floor Gallery; and “Green” in the Associate Gallery. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

McIntire Connaughton Gallery: “Healing Nature,” works in acrylic on canvas and oil on canvas by Henry Wingate and Rick Morrow, will be on view through June 15 on the third floor of Rouss & Robertson halls. Public parking is available in the Central Grounds Parking Garage.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: 2023 Student Exhibition, featuring paintings, drawings, digital media, ceramics, graphic design, sculptures and other media, will be on view through Sept. 4. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Pour la maison: pourlamaisoncville.com. (434) 284-8706.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “Frank Phillips: Trial & Error” will be on view through June 18. (434) 365-3774.

Random Row Brewery: “Looking on the Bright Side,” paintings by Judith Ely, on view through the end of June. The event is a fundraiser for Abundant Life Ministries, and a portion of sales proceeds will be donated. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: “The Beauty of Pastels” by BozART members Joan Dreicer, Juliette Swenson and Christine Rich on display through June 30. (540) 407-1236.

Saint John’s Episcopal Church: “Latin Connection,” photographs by Glenn Nash, runs through May 27 at 410 Harrison St. in Scottsville.

Scottsville Museum: New exhibits include artifacts on loan from Monacan Ancestral Museum and “Still I Rise: African Americans in Scottsville.” “Where the River Bends: Scottsville and the James River” remains on view. Museum is open for the season through the end of October. 290 E. Main St. (434) 286-2247.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Works by Piedmont Pastelists members can be seen on the second and third floors through June 4 at 500 Martha Jefferson Drive. Visitors are required to check in at the main desk.

Sweet Art Emporium: New works by Janie Prete on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. www.sweetartemporium.com. (434) 882-2087.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: “Through a Glass Darkly,” polarization diffraction works by Circe Strauss, and “Transparency,” mixed-media collages by Ellen Osborne, on display in May and June. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. (434) 293-8179.

Unity Church in Charlottesville: Works by Blue O’Connell on view during May. unitycharlottesville.org.

Woodberry Forest School: Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Axis Mundi: Meg Hitchcock, Dorothy Robinson, Kurt Steger” on view Saturday through June 25. Lunch and Conversation with the Artists is set for 12:30 p.m. June 25; $15, free for Collectors Club members, reservations required. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2622.

Welcome Gallery: “Fever Creek,” an exhibition of prints by Jackson Taylor, will be on view Friday through May 25. newcityarts.org. (434) 202-5277.

