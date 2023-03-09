A new exhibition opening Saturday at Les Yeux du Monde in Charlottesville is exploring mortality, grief and the human condition from a personal perspective.

"Russ Warren: The Denial of Death" will open with an event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the gallery at 841 Wolf Trap Road, where it will remain on view through April 30.

The new exhibition takes its name from a book by existentialist philosopher Ernest Becker, which examines global perspectives on the human condition, particularly on different concepts surrounding mortality, including human vulnerability in an impassive universe and the relationship between madness and creativity.

Although Warren has explored these concepts throughout his career, they have taken on special resonance since the death of Lyn Bolen Warren, his wife, who was the founder and director of Les Yeux du Monde.

Visitors will be able to recognize the influences of Mexican artist Rufino Tamayo and Spanish masters Diego Velázquez, Francisco Goya and Pablo Picasso in Warren's paintings. Warren's latest body of work takes a more somber, edgy approach to his customary use of bold colors and lines, wide variations in scale and emotional and humorous depictions of his subjects.

The new works, created in the months after his wife's death on Nov. 21, 2021, dive into the disorientation and distortion brought by grief. Works include "The Scream II," "High Anxiety," "A Good Man's Dilemma," "Jacob's Ladder: The Fall from Grace" and "The Denial of Death."

A luncheon and artist talk with Warren have been scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on April 16.

Warren, a native of Washington, D.C., grew up in Houston. He began his training in the arts at the University of St. Thomas in Houston in 1969 and received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of New Mexico in 1973 and his Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 1977. He taught painting and printmaking at Davidson College in North Carolina from 1978 to 2008.

Warren's paintings have been exhibited in the Venice Biennale, the Whitney Biennial, the North Carolina Museum of Art, the Mint Museum and the Hickory Museum of Art. His work is part of public and private collections, including the Virginia Museum of Art, the North Carolina Museum of Art, the Gibbes in Charleston and the New Orleans Museum of Art.

The Les Yeux du Monde gallery is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays. For information, go to LYDM.co, email LYDMGallery@gmail.com or call (434) 882-2622.

Warren's work also will be on view in the Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center at Christopher Newport University from March 31 through June 11. For details on that exhibition, go to thetorggler.org.