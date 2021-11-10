Artisans Studio Tour opens doors to link creators and collectors

At the same time last year's event took place online, many customers were spending more time at home. Those who tried baking bread, painting and knitting gained a deeper appreciation for the handmade — and for the artisans in many disciplines who'd made their home environments feel more satisfying at a trying time. Physical comfort takes many forms, whether it's a coffee mug that fits your palm just so or a blanket that keeps multiple family members warm during binge-watching nights on the couch, and an emotional comfort from the beauty beyond the function proved to be balm for many a soul.

The artisans missed the income, and, so far this year, "people are coming out to shows and spending," Ross said. The connection between artisans and customers seems to benefit from the tactile qualities of the in-person experience.

“We all discovered that online, virtual presentations of our work don't compare," Ross said. "People want to pick it up and touch it and look at it."

To help keep each other safe during the tour, everyone will wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The refreshments many studios have provided in years past won't be served to help prevent contact with coronavirus. Tour organizers recommended that as many of the artisans get boosters for their vaccinations as possible before the event.