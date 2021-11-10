Artisans Studio Tour opens doors to link creators and collectors

When potter Noah Hughey-Commers welcomes visitors to his rustic Nelson County studio during the Artisans Studio Tour, he savors watching them make connections. Long before his customers slide his baking dishes into their own ovens to transform vegetables, grains and spices into hearty meals, Hughey-Commers watches those same vessels pass through fire to transform from clay to cookware.
“I do functional wood-fired dinnerware, and I get excited about cooking," he said. And just as he enjoys sharing his latest casserole and plate designs with people who share his fondness for warmth and nourishment, he looks forward to seeing visitors' excitement about where it all began.
“You get to experience where it happens. I use a big wood-fired kiln that I built myself," Hughey-Commers said. "People get to experience something primordial, something ancient.
“There's something that's more than the sum of its parts. It's kind of magical."
After a quiet 2020 online at the height of pandemic closures, the 27th annual Artisans Studio Tour is bringing creators and collectors together again in person. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, visitors can meet 46 different artisans in 21 local working studios and see where live-edged tables are built, table runners and napkins are woven and the favorite bracelet that jingles on a cook's wrist is hammered. Tempted to grab a plate and pull up a chair? Someone's making those, too.
“I think we're trying to elevate the experience at the dinner table," Hughey-Commers said of his dinnerware, which aims to capture "community and family connected with art and beauty."
At his Muddy Creek Pottery in Lovingston, Hughey-Commers will show his dinnerware, and Adam McNeil will display his own functional ceramics, which are finished in a high-fire wood kiln.
In Earlysville, potter Nancy Ross will be based at Blaise Gaston's art-furniture studio.
“For the last several years before COVID, we were displaying things in his house, which is a work of art in itself," said Ross, who directs the Artisans Studio Tour. "Moving back to his workshop means people can see the tools."
Ross will run video demonstrations of her pottery process. "Since I'm not in my home studio, it's just not practical" to create new wares in another location, she said. But she and Gaston get to share space with Jan Elmore, whose mixed-media work includes sculptures, painted mirror frames and jewelry from metal and wood.
“She is just a fabulous designer," Ross said of Elmore.
Last year's tour was more of an online affair, thanks to pandemic restrictions on gatherings. Ross said that, as this weekend's in-person tour nears, "there's kind of an air of anticipation, and it's mostly positive. We're taking all the precautions we can, and I'm glad we decided to go forward with it."
At the same time last year's event took place online, many customers were spending more time at home. Those who tried baking bread, painting and knitting gained a deeper appreciation for the handmade — and for the artisans in many disciplines who'd made their home environments feel more satisfying at a trying time. Physical comfort takes many forms, whether it's a coffee mug that fits your palm just so or a blanket that keeps multiple family members warm during binge-watching nights on the couch, and an emotional comfort from the beauty beyond the function proved to be balm for many a soul.
The artisans missed the income, and, so far this year, "people are coming out to shows and spending," Ross said. The connection between artisans and customers seems to benefit from the tactile qualities of the in-person experience.
“We all discovered that online, virtual presentations of our work don't compare," Ross said. "People want to pick it up and touch it and look at it."
To help keep each other safe during the tour, everyone will wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The refreshments many studios have provided in years past won't be served to help prevent contact with coronavirus. Tour organizers recommended that as many of the artisans get boosters for their vaccinations as possible before the event.
The tour is free. Before heading out, take some time to read up about the studios at artisanstudiotour.com and map out which studios you'd like to visit each day to make sure you can allow some time to linger over the demonstrations — and the connections you hadn't realized you'd missed. In addition to Blaise Gaston's studio and Muddy Creek Pottery, the following stops await:
The North ClusterAt Hean Cabinetry: Fred Hean's furniture and accessories; Jill Jensen's fiber art, hand-bound journals and hand-pulled relief prints.
At Jaeger & Ernst Cabinetmakers in Barboursville: Cabinetry by Walter Jaeger and Craig Ernst; wheel-thrown pottery and stoneware by Shari Jacobs.
At Christina Boy Designs in Madison: Christina Boy's modern furniture and home goods; Kyle Lucia's forged-steel and wood furnishings; Johannah Willsey's artistic and functional mosaics; Robert Turner's fine jewelry from stones and found objects; Cathy Vaughn's copper abstractions, candelabra garden items and other creations.
At Phineas Rose Wood Joinery in Madison: The furniture showroom of Alec and Richard Gordon and jewelry showroom of Ninika Gordon. Richard Gordon will demonstrate hand woodworking and show his latest furniture. Ninika Gordon will show new jewelry made from silver and gemstones.
At Noon Whistle Pottery in Stanardsville: Holly Horan's coffee mugs; John Pluta's clay sculptures.
At Mud Dauber Pottery in Earlysville: Suzanne Crane's new stoneware vessels; Laurie Duxbury's woven home goods and wearable accessories; Becky Garrity's new pottery; Liz Hanson's new fall/holiday line.
The Charlottesville ClusterAt Heller and Heller Custom Furniture in Charlottesville: Dave Heller's decorated furniture, jewelry cases and game boards; functional and artistic ceramic works by Steve Palmer.
At Inleaf Studio in Charlottesville: Lotta Helleberg's wall hangings, artist books, scarves and other fiber creations, all inspired by nature.
At Gabriel Ofiesh in Charlottesville: Gabriel Ofiesh's gold and silver jewelry and his patented Orbit collection.
At Tom Clarkson Pottery in Charlottesville: Tom Clarkson's ash-glazed stoneware.
At taviametal/Formia Design in Charlottesville: Tavia Brown's jewelry; blown glass by Susan Haas; jewelry by Mia van Beek, and children's drawings transformed into wearable art; Steven Hamm's jewelry from precious metals and stones.
At Short 18th Studio in Charlottesville: Mary Cassell's pottery.
At Mary Beth Bellah, Quilt Artist, in Charlottesville: Mary Beth Bellah's three-dimensional, wall-hung art quilts; Craig DuBose's furniture and custom woodworking; Elizabeth Krome's functional and decorative stoneware and porcelain; Katherine Maloney's collectible and functional animal-inspired ceramics.
The South ClusterAt Wood Art by Kirk McCauley in North Garden: Kirk McCauley displays wood bowls, lamps, cowboy hats and whisky barrel furniture.
At Pettigrew Woodworks in North Garden: Alex Pettigrew shows functional and decorative home and office accessories; Jessie Rublee shows functional stoneware pottery.
At Tye River Pottery in Amherst: Kevin Crowe displays functional wood-fired pots. Kiln tours available upon request.
The West ClusterAt The Barn Swallow in Charlottesville: Janice Arone displays wheel-thrown and hand-built sculptural pottery forms; Mary Ann Burk presents functional porcelain and stoneware inspired by nature.
At Sunset Farm Studio in Crozet: Fiber artist Sarah Tremaine displays garments, accessories, gifts and home décor; Alicia Dietz shows innovative modern and custom furniture.
At Frederick Williamson Bowls in Crozet: Fred Williamson displays functional and artistic bowls carved from local hardwoods.