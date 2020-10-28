Art Unlocked event offers support to 68 local artists and seven arts organizations

“It’s just a wonderful experience,” said artist and organizer Bob Anderson, who is showing a pen-and-ink nude. He said to expect lots of sculpture in the show, as well as ceramics, textiles and “every medium within two-dimensional art imaginable. We’ve tried to get as much diversity as possible.”

Anderson said the event offers important support to artists who have faced steep challenges making a living through their creations during the pandemic.

“I used to be an architect, and I’m also an author,” Anderson said. “I do not rely on art for my income. Art is my passion, and I will do art whether I make a living with it or not.”

Head to artunlocked.org to see works by Art Unlocked’s other featured art ambassadors, who include Bolanle Adeboye, Federico Cuatlacuatl, Dena Jennings, Jane Skafte, Leo Charre, Martin Geiger, Michael Williams, Nancy Wallace, Robert Bricker, Rose Guterbock, Russell Richards, Toru Oba and Laura Allen.

Tickets for the Nov. 14 benefit are $500. A package including remote bidding and a delivered dinner from Tavola is $200. A call-in for bidders who can’t make it are $25; plan on bidding to begin at about 7 p.m.. Attendance will be limited to 50 or fewer people to help maintain proper social distancing. Masks are required. For tickets and details, go to artunlocked.org.

Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7249 or jsathe@dailyprogress.com

