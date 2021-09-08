Art Notes for Sept. 9

The Looking Glass, the immersive art museum that opened in January 2020 at IX Art Park, is unveiling a major expansion. The new expansion, led by Creative Director Joe Vena and Lead Artist Kathryn Wingate, doubles the museum’s size and features art by 12 new and returning artists.

The indoor event space is now a jewel-toned cave lounge with mixed-media creations by Vena, video projection art by Aaron Farrington and a bar designed by River Hawkins. Technology artist Jeff Dobrow has added to his interactive digital projections. Katarzyna Borek, who created the popular gnome house, has added new flora to a ceiling installation. The caterpillar tunnel received a mixed-media update by Samantha Ashkani, who is artist-in-residence.

A former cleaning closet at the entrance has become a quirky curio shop created by Marc Boston and Adrienne Oliver and assembled by Ella Caplin, the new curio coordinator. The Mad Traveler’s Treehouse is a two-story interactive installation by Wingate and John Snell.

The new hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Admission prices remain $15, $12 for ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. Learn more at ixartpark.org.