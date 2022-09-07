Art Notes for Sept. 8

Richard Young’s oil paintings will be on view through the end of October at Revalation Vineyards in Madison.

His depictions of Madison County’s Hebron Valley can be seen next to the stone fireplace and behind the bar.

Young practices plein air painting and often will take photographs of a particular place at different times of day to capture subtle changes in the light. Works on display will be available for sale. For information, email info@revalation vineyards.com, visit revalationvine yards.com or call (540) 407-1236.

Matalie Deane’s work can be seen this month at Botanical Fare Restaurant. Northside Library and The Center at Belvedere. Deane works in acrylics, watercolors and pastels.

Her work at The Center at Belvedere is part of the Mid-Atlantic Pastel Society’s exhibit, which was judged by internationally acclaimed artist Nancie King Metz. A reception is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 19.

Visiting the Shenandoah Valley? Her work also will be on display at Shenandoah Valley Art Center in Waynesboro, along with works by Judith Ely and Julia Kindred, through October.

Learn more about the BozART Fine Art Collective member artist’s work at mataliedeane.com.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative has an Open Call during September and October for 12 community meetings, four workshops, four performance nights, two two-week exhibitions and the creation of a mural, so head to thebridgepai.org to learn how to sign up. Applications close on Nov. 1.

Accepted applicants will have the use of chairs, tables, audiovisual equipment and outdoor garden and parking spaces.

While on the website, look for application information for Unsettling Grounds, which is an interdisciplinary, project-based artist residency program designed to help local Black, Indigenous and people of color to create high-quality media and performances in galleries at The Bridge and Visible Records.

Unsettling Grounds is a history visualization project that explores how communities can use technology and public spaces to reflect and engage with histories of social conflict. It has the potential to offer counter-narratives to Lost Cause mythology. Learn more at thebridgepai.org.