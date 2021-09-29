Art Notes for Sept. 30

Chroma Projects will present “Pandemonium: Postcards from the Edge” from Friday through Oct. 31 at Vault Virginia. An opening reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Artists were asked to take an ordinary U.S. Mail postcard and paint it, draw on it or otherwise alter it to reflect the changes in the world since March 2020 or express how the artists coped with and created in isolation. Creating the postcards also challenged artists who normally work in sculpture, photography, filmmaking and other artistic disciplines to work outside their comfort zones in terms of media and scale.
Use the entrance at Third Street Southeast. For information, go to chromaprojects.com or call (434) 806-9667.
Second Street Gallery has two exhibitions opening Friday that will remain on view through Nov. 19.
See “how strange it is to be anything at all” by Josh Dorman, a collection of non-linear, multi-layered paintings, in the Main Gallery. The works were created in response to the album “Aeroplane Over the Sea” by Neutral Milk Hotel.
“Dirty Mirror,” by fiber artists Dance Doyle and Caitlin McCormack, will be in the Dové Gallery. It demonstrates a collaborative exchange between the two artists, who use traditional craft techniques to help address trauma, mental illness and addiction.
Learn more by going to secondstreetgallery.org or calling (434) 977-7284.
McGuffey Art Center will present “Makers Show” in the Smith Gallery, “Life Drawing” in the first-floor North and South galleries and “Abstract” in the second-floor North and South galleries from Friday through Nov. 21.
Learn more at mcguffeyartcenter.com.
The Center at Belvedere will present “A New Rhythm,” a multimedia group exhibit by members of BozART Fine Art Collective, from Friday through Dec. 31.
An opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday will include hors d’oeuvres, and there will be music by a jazz combo. Masks are strongly encouraged. Find out more at (434) 974-7756.
The Feminist Union of C’ville Creatives is presenting the third issue of “Mala Leche,” a quarterly radical art zine featuring work by women, non-binary and genderqueer artists and writers from Central Virginia.
Kori Price is guest editor for this issue, which focuses on writings and visual art by Candice Agnello, Brigid Bartels, Erika Chu, Dana Espinosa, Kristen Finn, Sophie Gibson, Meesha Goldberg, Laura Lee Gulledge, Makaela-Ann Johansen, Margaret Kim, Sri Kodakalla, Zoe Krylova, Ramona Martinez, Rochelle Sumner & The Bonnet Maker project, Julia Travers, Taylor Trumble, Jess Walters and Abigail Wilson. Together, they are exploring ways in which fiction offers an opportunity to challenge or dismantle boundaries and fantasy and science fiction offer ways to shape and create society.
Print copies can be found at the Rad Press newsstand at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, the main desk at McGuffey Art Center, Second Street Gallery, Studio IX, JBird Coffee Supply and Visible Records.
Scottsville Center for Arts and the Natural Environment is presenting Valley Street
Scape in Scottsville, in which artwork will be displayed in vacant or unused storefronts in downtown Scottsville as long as the spaces remain available. It’s an opportunity to see new works in an accessible setting and get a sense of potential business opportunities in the Scottsville community.
Get the details at svilleartsandnature.org/all-initiatives/valley-street-scape.
C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will present works by felt-making artist Janice Stegall-Seibert of Felt Song Fiber during October. She will be on hand for a First Fridays event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Stegall-Seibert has been felting for more than 30 years. She uses both wet felting techniques and the newer needle felting art form, which uses a special barbed needle to create sculptural and whimsical forms. Her collection includes wall pieces, purses and hats created with wet felting and fairies, gnomes, angels, flower brooches, magic wands and other items made with needle felting. Learn more at cvillearts.org or dial (434) 972-9500.