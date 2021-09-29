Art Notes for Sept. 30

Chroma Projects will present “Pandemonium: Postcards from the Edge” from Friday through Oct. 31 at Vault Virginia. An opening reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Artists were asked to take an ordinary U.S. Mail postcard and paint it, draw on it or otherwise alter it to reflect the changes in the world since March 2020 or express how the artists coped with and created in isolation. Creating the postcards also challenged artists who normally work in sculpture, photography, filmmaking and other artistic disciplines to work outside their comfort zones in terms of media and scale.

Use the entrance at Third Street Southeast. For information, go to chromaprojects.com or call (434) 806-9667.

Second Street Gallery has two exhibitions opening Friday that will remain on view through Nov. 19.

See “how strange it is to be anything at all” by Josh Dorman, a collection of non-linear, multi-layered paintings, in the Main Gallery. The works were created in response to the album “Aeroplane Over the Sea” by Neutral Milk Hotel.