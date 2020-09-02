 Skip to main content
Art Notes for Sept. 3
Art Notes for Sept. 3

• Second Street Gallery will be opening its Teeny Tiny Trifecta 3 juried group show to the public to keep visitors and staff members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be ticketed Private Early Access days on Thursday and Friday, and free public appointments will be available on Saturday. 

In the Teeny Tiny Trifecta concept, each artist presents three works of art, each measuring 9 inches or smaller.  More than 100 artists are included this year, mostly from Virginia. The concept is inspired by the Cabinets of Curiosities concept and the Paris salons of the 19th century.

Three cash awards will be presented — The Curator's Choice, The Juror's Choice and The Audience Choice.

Throughout the exhibition, selected works from "By the Strength of Their Skin" will stay on display in the Dove Gallery.

All works on display will be priced at $100. Learn more at secondstreetgallery.org or virtualssg.org.

• The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is accepting submissions through Sept. 10 for "Gallery of Curiosities," which returns in October with a combination of art objects and oddities. All community members are invited to share unusual, creative, strange items from closets, attics, basements, altars and other spaces.

The items can be seen throughout October through the wondows of the gallery at 209 Monticello Road. Learn more at thebridgepai.org.

