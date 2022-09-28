Art Notes for Sept. 29

Paint the Towne Greene, The Art Guild of Greene’s annual plein air event, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in Stanardsville and other locations in Greene County.

Participating artists will deliver the works they’ve painted that day to Greene Commons Pavilion in Stanardsville for judging at 3:30 p.m. A public reception and awards ceremony will follow at 4 p.m. Looks for a variety of works in an adult division and a high school division.

There will not be a rain date for this event. Get more information online at artguildofgreene.org, or by calling (804) 617-5437 or (540) 421-2742.

Lena Murray and Juliya Ivanilova will show oils and watercolors in the Baker Gallery in Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School from Tuesday through Oct. 30.

Off-campus visitors may see the works from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. An artists’ reception is planned for 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7, at which refreshments will be served.

Murray, a founder and director of the Bridgeview School of Fine Arts in New York City, was born and raised in St. Petersburg, Russia. She and her husband, artist John Murray — a Woodberry art teacher — call Orange home and lead art retreats there.

Ivanilova, who grew up in Moscow, works and lives in Bethesda, Maryland. She enjoys plein air painting and works in a variety of media, including ink, charcoal, watercolors and oil.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will have two featured artists in October. “Fall Magic: Color, Form, Pattern and Design” by Judith N. Ligon and Floyd E. “Pete” Johnson can be seen throughout the month, and both artists will be on hand fr a First Fridays event from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

Ligon is a multimedia artist who works in drawing, painting, photography, enamels and mixed metals, as well as various kinds of clay — earthenware, stoneware and polymer among them. Johnson, a retired engineer, world traveler and adventurer, is known for his work with wood as a furniture designer and maker, house designer and builder and wood turner.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Learn more at cvillearts.org or (434) 972-9500.

Crozet Artisan Depot also will feature two artists in October — mother-and-son artists Alison Bachmann, a painter, and Chris Bachmann, a potter. Their work can be seen Saturday through Oct. 31, and they will be on hand for a Meet the Artists event from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 8,

Alison Bachmann, of Ruckersville, paints local scenes in acrylic on canvas. She works primarily from photographs of favorite places and wildlife.

Chris Bachmann, of Fulks Run, uses porcelain, stoneware and low-fire clays to create his pottery. He also makes custom containers for his homegrown Japanese bonsai, and several of his miniature trees will be available for sale during the Oct. 8 event. Get details at crozetartisandepot.com.

Art for the Journey is seeking applications from Virginia nursing homes for its Opening Minds Through Art program, which is available to Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services-certified nursing homes wishing to present an award-winning, intergenerational art-making program for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurocognitive disorders.

Eligible nursing homes will receive $3,500 in training scholarships and start-up supplies to get the program going. Twenty-two Virginia nursing homes already take part in the program.

To apply, go to https://www.survey monkey.com/r/RZPKTF7. To get more information, go to www.artforthejourney .org.