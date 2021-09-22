 Skip to main content
Art Notes for Sept. 23
Art Notes for Sept. 23

MetamorphIX Art Festival will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at IX Art Park. The inaugural festival includes art, music, workshops and more.

Swansong performs at 5 p.m., followed by Bristol of New York at 7:15 p.m. and Bad Hat Fire Troupe at 8:30 p.m. Art on display and for sale has been created by Tiny Pine Art, Dreamseed Apothecary, Art of G Terao, Jamie Agins Art Glass, Pine Resin Sculptures and others.

Look for a workshop with Tobiah Mundt from The Hive at 6 and 8 p.m. that will teach visitors how to make felted skull brooches. It’s open to ages 10 and older,

Tickets $10 and parking free. Get details and tickets at ixartpark.org/art-festival.

Service Dogs of Virginia, which just completed its move to 673 Berkmar Court, is offering tickets for a drawing in which someone will win an autumn-themed quilt made by SDV volunteer Kathy Bowers.

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets must be purchased by 10 a.m. Oct. 7, and the drawing will be at noon Oct 7. For details, go to servicedogsva.org.

The 41st annual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 in Claudius Crozet Park. More than 120 artists and exhibitors will be on hand, so mark your calendars. Tickets are $7; children ages 12 and younger get in for free. Learn more at crozetfestival.com.

