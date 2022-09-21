 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art Notes for Sept. 22

David Summers

“Rembrandt’s Swan,” a 2022 work in oil on panel by David Summers, is among the works in “Bright Lines” at Les Yeux du Monde from Saturday through Oct. 30. An opening reception is planned for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

 Courtesy of Les Yeux du Monde

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia will present a virtual event, “Yolngu at Heart: A Model for Intercultural Collaboration,” at 7 p.m. Thursday. In the livestreamed lecture, Yolngu artist Djambawa Marawili and Kluge-Ruhe Director Margo Smith will share the story of “Madayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting from Yirrkala.” Marawili came up with the idea for this exhibition during his Kluge-Ruhe residency in 2015.

For the livestream link, go to hood museum.dartmouth.edu.

Les Yeux du Monde will open “Bright Lines,” an exhibition by artist and art historian David Summers, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The exhibition can be seen Saturday through Oct. 30.

Summers also will be on hand for a Lunch and Conversation with the Artist event at noon Oct. 16. Make reservations, which are required, at LYDMGallery@gmail.com.

Summers served as William R. Kenan Jr. Professor of Art Theory and Italian Renaissance Art at the University of Virginia from 1984 to 2015. The author of several groundbreaking books, he was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 1996.

Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and by appointment. For details, call (434) 882-2622.

Piedmont Virginia Community College will present a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the PVCC Gallery to celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions — the Annual Faculty Exhibition in the South Gallery and “The Fall Line Retrospective: PVCC’s Literary Magazine Looks Back” in the North Gallery. Visitors may pick up copies of the 2022 issue of The Fall Line and hear readings from selected works at 6 p.m. Friday.

Artists participating in the Annual Faculty Exhibition include Rebekah Wostrel, Rick Weaver, Jonah Tobias, Jeremy Taylor, Ed Miller, Aaron Miller, Lou Haney, Todd Free, Tom Clarkson and Fenella Belle.

Find out more at pvcc.edu/performing arts.

Exhibits for Sept. 15

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Vermeer exhibit to unite 'Milkmaid,' 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'

The Amsterdam Rijksmuseum will unite two iconic paintings from Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer early next year — "The Girl with a Pearl Earring" and "The Milkmaid." The most famous museum in the Netherlands will bring together 27 of the 35 known paintings of the 17th-century artist. 

Imagery, identity at the heart of 'Power Play' at The Fralin

Together, the photographers and their creations are offering different ways to counteract erasure, invisibility and enforced anonymity as part of "Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography," which can be seen through Dec. 31 at The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia.

Art Notes for Sept. 15

Lev Keatts is this year’s Curator’s Choice Award winner in “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 5” at Second Street Gallery. The Central Virginia-based oil pa…

