Art Notes for Sept. 22

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia will present a virtual event, “Yolngu at Heart: A Model for Intercultural Collaboration,” at 7 p.m. Thursday. In the livestreamed lecture, Yolngu artist Djambawa Marawili and Kluge-Ruhe Director Margo Smith will share the story of “Madayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting from Yirrkala.” Marawili came up with the idea for this exhibition during his Kluge-Ruhe residency in 2015.

For the livestream link, go to hood museum.dartmouth.edu.

Les Yeux du Monde will open “Bright Lines,” an exhibition by artist and art historian David Summers, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The exhibition can be seen Saturday through Oct. 30.

Summers also will be on hand for a Lunch and Conversation with the Artist event at noon Oct. 16. Make reservations, which are required, at LYDMGallery@gmail.com.

Summers served as William R. Kenan Jr. Professor of Art Theory and Italian Renaissance Art at the University of Virginia from 1984 to 2015. The author of several groundbreaking books, he was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 1996.

Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and by appointment. For details, call (434) 882-2622.

Piedmont Virginia Community College will present a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the PVCC Gallery to celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions — the Annual Faculty Exhibition in the South Gallery and “The Fall Line Retrospective: PVCC’s Literary Magazine Looks Back” in the North Gallery. Visitors may pick up copies of the 2022 issue of The Fall Line and hear readings from selected works at 6 p.m. Friday.

Artists participating in the Annual Faculty Exhibition include Rebekah Wostrel, Rick Weaver, Jonah Tobias, Jeremy Taylor, Ed Miller, Aaron Miller, Lou Haney, Todd Free, Tom Clarkson and Fenella Belle.

Find out more at pvcc.edu/performing arts.