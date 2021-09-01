Art Notes for Sept. 2

Second Street Gallery will open its 48th season with “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 4,” a juried exhibition that can be seen in the Main Gallery from Friday through Sept. 24.

Tickets are available for the Early Access Presale day on Thursday. On Friday’s opening day, the gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. After opening day, the exhibition can be seen by appointment between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Appointments are recommended; walk-ins will be admitted if the gallery is not already at capacity.

Each of the 124 participating artists is contributing three works of art, each of which measures 9 inches or smaller. All works are priced at $100 to give collectors with different budgets a chance to build their contemporary art collections.

Selected artists will get the chance to be nominated for the Curator’s Choice Award, to be selected by Executive Director Kristen Chiacchia, and the Audience Choice, chosen by the public. Voting will take place in the gallery and online. Masks are required in the gallery. Learn more at secondstreetgallery.org.