Art Notes for Sept. 2

Second Street Gallery will open its 48th season with “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 4,” a juried exhibition that can be seen in the Main Gallery from Friday through Sept. 24.
Tickets are available for the Early Access Presale day on Thursday. On Friday’s opening day, the gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. After opening day, the exhibition can be seen by appointment between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Appointments are recommended; walk-ins will be admitted if the gallery is not already at capacity.
Each of the 124 participating artists is contributing three works of art, each of which measures 9 inches or smaller. All works are priced at $100 to give collectors with different budgets a chance to build their contemporary art collections.
Selected artists will get the chance to be nominated for the Curator’s Choice Award, to be selected by Executive Director Kristen Chiacchia, and the Audience Choice, chosen by the public. Voting will take place in the gallery and online. Masks are required in the gallery. Learn more at secondstreetgallery.org.
“On Belonging: The Space in Between,” a solo exhibition by LaRissa Rogers, can be seen in the Dové Gallery at Second Street Gallery from Friday through Sept. 24. Rogers will be in the gallery to speak with visitors from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The artist is a first-generation Afro-Asian woman who recently moved from the West Coast to the East Coast. Her exhibition explores the dual nature of flight and migration as a means of survival and self-preservation and the processes of movement as a practice that Black and brown people have used to conceptualize a sense of place and belonging.
Masks are required in the gallery. Learn more at secondstreetgallery.org.
The Gallery at Studio IX will present “Sri Kodakalla: A Whisper in the Night” from Friday through Sept. 26, with an Opening Reception planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Kodakalla, a mixed-media artist and writer, is showing abstract, paper-cut and woven works with layers of recycled painted paper that speak to a sense of longing for mysteries that are uncertain or not yet known. Look for a written invocation in zine form. Kodakalla is co-director of the Feminist Union of Charlottesville Creatives and is a renting member of McGuffey Art Center.
Mark your calendars for a Happy Hour and Artist Talk at 5 p.m. Sept. 23. Learn more at studioix.co.
The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective, through McGuffey Art Center, extends a call for artists for “Lay My Burdens Down,” an exhibition scheduled to open On Feb. 4, 2022. The exhibition will focus on the concept of laying burdens down, as inspired by the hymn “Down by the Riverside,” through a variety of media, including visual art, performance art and music.
Artists are required to submit contact information, photos of up to three completed works for consideration based on the theme and a brief statement about their interest in being included in the exhibition. The application deadline is Nov. 14; artists selected for the exhibition will be notified by Dec. 15. Artists with questions about the application can email Derrick Waller and Kori Price cvilleblackartscollective@gmail.com.
McGuffey Art Center is offering a First Fridays opening for “What I Sea” by Erica Lohan in the Smith Gallery, “Mysticism vs. Cynicism” by David Currier in the first-floor North Gallery and “Black and White” in the first-floor South Gallery and second-floor North and South galleries from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Masks are required. For information, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com.
Les Yeux du Monde will present “The Printmakers Left: Catalog” through Oct. 10. The artists represented in “Catalog” include Anne Beck, Berenika Boberska, Joshua Dailey, Dean Dass, Kate Daughdrill, Lydia Diemer, Jenny Harp, Kirsten Hemrich, Emma Lappalainen, John Leahy, Rachel Livedalen, Jyrki Markkanen, Lydia Moyer, Akemi Ohira, John Schultz, Rache Singel, Christopher Thomas, Barbara Campbell Thomas, Marc Snyder, Randall Stoltzfus, Maggie Sullivan, Annu Vertanen and Adam Wolpa.
The collective is building The Unmoored Room: Fugitive Forest Laboratory in a clearing about 100 meters from the gallery. The team has worked together for about two decades on a series of exhibitions, publications and installations.
Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Reserve a time by calling (434) 882-2620 or emailing LYDMGallery@gmail.com.
Chroma Projects has an opening reception for “Rosamond Casey: Working Below Sea Level” and “Bill Atwood: Some Abstractions” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The exhibitions can be seen during Sept. 24 in Chroma Projects’ Micro-Gallery and Vault Virginia’s Great Hall.
Reach the gallery by taking the East Third Street entrance of Vault Virginia, which is directly across from The Front Porch. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by appointment; to make appointments, email artlab@chromaprojects.com. Learn more at chromaprojects.com.