Art Notes for Sept. 17

• McGuffey Art Center will present "In the Current: A McGuffey Group Show," which opened Tuesday, through Oct. 31. Look for photography, paintings, fiber art, collages and works in other media by renting and associate McGuffey members.

To view the exhibition in person, make an appointment by emailing media@mcguffeyartcenter.com.

If you do not feel comfortable attending the exhibition in person, selected works from the show will be available for viewing on the website at mcguffeyartcenter.com the week after the opening. The website also includes contact information for the artists for people who wish to buy works featured in the exhibition.

• Acrylic paintings on canvas and earthenware creations by artist Saul Kaplan can be seen in two locations this month.

Kaplan's work can be seen at Mailbox Express at 435 Merchant Walk Square at Fifth Street Station through the rest of the year. Proceeds from sales will benefit the Martha Jefferson House Kaplan Fund, which provides holiday bonuses to the line staff at Martha Jefferson House.

His work also will be featured throughout the month at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church — Unitarian Universalist. Of artwork sales from this exhibition, 90% of the proceeds will benefit the Martha Jefferson House Kaplan Fund and 10% will benefit the church. For information, email uucharlottesville.org.

