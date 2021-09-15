Art Notes for Sept. 16

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is the new owner and caretaker of the Community Chalkboard, and Rededication Week festivities will continue through Saturday.

Thursday’s events include Common Ground Healing Arts presenting Mindful Movements and Relaxing Stretches at noon, The Front Porch presents Acelia at 5:30 p.m., Open Mic at Sunset with Patsy Asuncion at 7 p.m. and Creciendo Juntos and Rasquache Mobile Cinema presenting an outdoor film at 8:45 p.m.

On Friday, look for Common Ground Healing Arts presenting Nothing Fancy Flow Yoga at noon, a chalk mural by Feminist Union of Cville Creatives at 2 p.m., a giant puppet visit from Nettle Shirts Puppet Works at 6 p.m. and Cinema Skate Shop and Rasquache Mobile Cinema presenting local skateboard videos.

Saturday’s lineup features Live Arts presenting “Banned Theatricals — Really?” at noon, a chalk mural by Jae Johnson at 2 p.m., Central Virginia Theater Alliance presenting “Sweet Nothings” at 4:30 p.m., 9 Pillars Hip-Hop Festival presenting Sons of Ichibei at 5:30 p.m., Charlottesville Jazz Society presenting The Cville Jazz Congregation at 7 p.m. and closing remarks at 7:45 p.m. The Sons of Ichibei and Cville Jazz Congregation performances will be broadcast live on WTJU-FM.

Learn more online at thebridgepai.org.