Art Notes for Sept. 15

Lev Keatts is this year’s Curator’s Choice Award winner in “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 5” at Second Street Gallery. The Central Virginia-based oil painter was selected from among 146 artists featured in the exhibition by Kristen Chiacchia, Second Street Gallery’s executive director and chief curator.

Keatts will receive an artist stipend toward future creative endeavors and a solo exhibition in the Dové Gallery in September 2023. Keatts is a recent graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University in the School of the Arts, and their recent work explores self-portraiture and non-representational abstract elements.

Second Street Gallery also plans a Family Studio Day event with Andrea Ruedy Trimble and Jessica Livingston of Draw Charlottesville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The family-friendly event, inspired by the “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 5” exhibition, invites families with children of all ages to the gallery’s rooftop space to create new works inspired by different locations in Charlottesville.

Look for free art materials, prompts and coloring pages. Space is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. If there aren’t any spaces open when you come by, try again in 15 to 30 minutes, as other families may have moved on and created some room.

Visitors are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks. All children must be accompanied by guardians. Get all the details at secondstreetgallery.org.

The Arts Center in Orange and The Montpelier Steeplechase and Equestrian Foundation will unveil this year’s Montpelier Races poster painting, a work by Linda Volrath, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Light refreshments will be served, and posters of the painting will be available for sale. Learn more at artscenterin orange.com.

The Connaughton Gallery in the McIntire School of Business at the University of Virginia will welcome visitors to an artists’ reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in connection with its new exhibition, “From Water and Wheels to Abstracted Ideals” by Eric Cross and Stan Sweeney, which can be seen through Dec. 9.

The gallery is on the third floor of Rouss & Robertson halls on the East Lawn. Look for parking in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street and Brandon Avenue.