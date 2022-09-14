 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Art Notes for Sept. 15

  • 0

Lev Keatts is this year’s Curator’s Choice Award winner in “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 5” at Second Street Gallery. The Central Virginia-based oil painter was selected from among 146 artists featured in the exhibition by Kristen Chiacchia, Second Street Gallery’s executive director and chief curator.

Keatts will receive an artist stipend toward future creative endeavors and a solo exhibition in the Dové Gallery in September 2023. Keatts is a recent graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University in the School of the Arts, and their recent work explores self-portraiture and non-representational abstract elements.

Second Street Gallery also plans a Family Studio Day event with Andrea Ruedy Trimble and Jessica Livingston of Draw Charlottesville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The family-friendly event, inspired by the “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 5” exhibition, invites families with children of all ages to the gallery’s rooftop space to create new works inspired by different locations in Charlottesville.

People are also reading…

Look for free art materials, prompts and coloring pages. Space is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. If there aren’t any spaces open when you come by, try again in 15 to 30 minutes, as other families may have moved on and created some room.

Visitors are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks. All children must be accompanied by guardians. Get all the details at secondstreetgallery.org.

The Arts Center in Orange and The Montpelier Steeplechase and Equestrian Foundation will unveil this year’s Montpelier Races poster painting, a work by Linda Volrath, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Light refreshments will be served, and posters of the painting will be available for sale. Learn more at artscenterin orange.com.

The Connaughton Gallery in the McIntire School of Business at the University of Virginia will welcome visitors to an artists’ reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in connection with its new exhibition, “From Water and Wheels to Abstracted Ideals” by Eric Cross and Stan Sweeney, which can be seen through Dec. 9.

The gallery is on the third floor of Rouss & Robertson halls on the East Lawn. Look for parking in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street and Brandon Avenue.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Exhibits for Sept. 8

Exhibits for Sept. 8

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Imagery, identity at the heart of 'Power Play' at The Fralin

Imagery, identity at the heart of 'Power Play' at The Fralin

Together, the photographers and their creations are offering different ways to counteract erasure, invisibility and enforced anonymity as part of "Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography," which can be seen through Dec. 31 at The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia.

Art Notes for Sept. 8

Art Notes for Sept. 8

Richard Young’s oil paintings will be on view through the end of October at Revalation Vineyards in Madison.

'The Steve Keene Art Book' captures prolific artist's output, impact

'The Steve Keene Art Book' captures prolific artist's output, impact

"The Steve Keene Art Book" gives fans of the wildly prolific painter an opportunity to glimpse the breadth of his oeuvre by seeing so many of his creations in one place. It's also filled with essays by artists and musicians Keene has worked with over the years, including Shepard Fairey, Chan Marshall of Cat Power, Oldham and members of Superchunk.

Exhibits for Aug. 25

Exhibits for Aug. 25

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Watch Now: Related Video

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton to Headline 2023 Stagecoach Festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert