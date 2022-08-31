Art Notes for Sept. 1

Second Street Gallery’s popular Teeny Tiny Trifecta series continues with “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 5,” which opens from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday. A VIP Party & Early Access Presale for the group exhibition and fundraiser will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The exhibition kicks off the gallery’s 49th season of bringing art and programs to the community. Look for 438 artworks by 146 participating artists; all works will be sold for $100.

Also on view through Sept. 30 will be “Artist-in-Residence: Somé Louis” in the Dové Gallery. The artist will be on hand during First Fridays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday to speak about the exhibition, which will evolve throughout the month as new creations are added to the mix. Look for the Charlottesville-based conceptual artist’s works in drawing, painting, plant arrangement and installation.

Learn more at secondstreetgallery.org or (434) 977-7284.

McGuffey Art Center will have a First Fridays reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday for its new exhibitions, which can be seen through Oct. 2.

Look for “Vessels,” reduction linocuts by Maryanna Williams, in the Smith Gallery. She uses a single piece of linoleum to make multicolored images on rice paper by layering colors.

In the first-floor North and South hallways will be “There is another world, but it is inside this one,” a mixed-media show by Jennifer Billingsly and Anuja Jaitly. Look for works in fiber, relaimed objects and paper.

In the Second-Floor Hallway space, see the McGuffey Members’ Show, “Reflections: From the Physical to the Metaphysical.”

Mary Jane Check is bringing “Good Humor: A Mini Show of Happy Art” to the Associate Gallery. The works in oil on panel convey her “contemporary whimsy” approach, which combines animals, everyday objects and wallpaper designs.

New Member applications are open through Sept. 12, so go to mcguffeyartcenter.com for complete submission guidelines. The process includes submitting four to six artworks representative of the artist’s current body of work, plus an artist statement, resume and application fee.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will present “Making the Cut,” a collection of paper-cutting artistry by Ming Qiu Chen, September’s featured artist. Ming will be present for a First Fridays celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Her latest designs include papers from recycled prints that add layers of colors and textures. She uses scissors and engraving knives to create paper art, which, as a Chinese folk art tradition, is seen as a symbol of good luck and happiness. With help from her son, an Albemarle High School student, she also is using new computer processing methods to create realistic scenes in a traditional art format.

Learn more at cvillearts.org or (434) 972-9500.

Chroma Projects has an opening reception for “Light: Illusions,” recent works by Beverly Ress,” in its Micro Gallery on the main floor of Vault Virginia. Her renderings of birds, insects and other creatures include cut and folded paper and Rembrandt pencil drawings.

Learn more at chromaprojects.com.