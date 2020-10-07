Art Notes for Oct. 8

• Second Saturday Crozet has a busy schedule of events planned for Saturday. There will be live events at Crozet Artisan Depot, Two Owls Pottery and Sarah Tremaine Design, plus two virtual events —the Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival and an event at Hamner Theater.
Crozet Artisan Depot will present "From Richmond to the Blue Ridge: New Takes on Familiar Landscapes" with photographer Sanjay Suchak, the October guest artist, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Two Owls Pottery will present pottery demonstrations by Crozet potter Roslyn Nuesch throughout the day at her studio from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Sunset Farm Studio will offer a shibori workshop with fiber artist Sarah Tremaine from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants will learn different stitch methodis on cotton and linen fabrics and learn how to do an indigo dyeing technique. The workshop, which will be limited to four participants to allow for proper social distancing, has a $50 fee; sign up at https://www.sarahtremaine.com/event-details/stitch-shibori.
This year's Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at www.crozetfestival.com/fall-2020-festival.html. Look for virtual artist booths, live face-to-face chats with artists and an interactive livestream, not to mention a silent auction.
Hamner Theater offers an online performance from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. "Boomtown: A Virtual Second Saturday Community Conversation" is a play written by Royal Shiree. There's no charge, but donations to Hamner Theater will be welcomed. View it on the theater's Facebook page at facebook.com/HamnerTheater; a facilitated conversation follows on Zoom.
Masks are required for live events. Learn more about the events and find a map of participating venues online at SecondSaturdayCrozet.com.
• A call for artists has been announced for a new rotating mural space on the north exterior wall at McGuffey Art Center.
McGuffey Art Center, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative and the Charlottesville Mural Project are seeking contributions of stories and perspectives from Black, Indigenous and Artists of Color (BIAOC). Artists without previous mural experience are encouraged to apply. Selected muralists' work will remain on view for six month.
Muralists selected for the program will receive a stipend for creative and physical labor, and the cost of all painting materials will be covered. The progress of the mural's creation will be documented on the McGuffey, Bridge and CMP websites. There will be a mural reveal ceremony at a future First Fridays event.
The deadline for submissions for the first round is Oct. 25. To learn more about the mural program and the application process, email McGuffey renting artists Sri Kodakalla and Brielle DuFlon at mcguffeyrei@gmail.com.
• Charlottesville Camera Club is presenting a photography exhibit through Dec. 6 in the second-floor and third-floor hallways at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Most of the photographs will be available for purchase.
Club members whose works will be featured include Jill Bascom, George Beller, Rob Craighurst, Mariah Dean, James Demas, Michele Fletcher, Lynn Gaffey, Jay Hirsh, David Katz, Jim Marshall, Benita Mayo, Aaron Mills, Gary Okerlund, Gary Powell, Anne Scott, Bill Shaw, Seth Silverstein and Jim Wolfe.
• Les Yeux du Monde is opening "Contrasts," a new exhibition of works by Anne Slaughter, with a reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Acrylics on canvas and other works can be seen through Nov. 15.
Reservations are required, so email LYDMGallery@gmail.com or call (434) 882-2620 to schedule your visit. There will be staggered entry times to limit the number of people in the gallery at any one time to help ensure proper social distancing.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!