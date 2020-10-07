Art Notes for Oct. 8

Hamner Theater offers an online performance from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. "Boomtown: A Virtual Second Saturday Community Conversation" is a play written by Royal Shiree. There's no charge, but donations to Hamner Theater will be welcomed. View it on the theater's Facebook page at facebook.com/HamnerTheater; a facilitated conversation follows on Zoom.

Masks are required for live events. Learn more about the events and find a map of participating venues online at SecondSaturdayCrozet.com.

• A call for artists has been announced for a new rotating mural space on the north exterior wall at McGuffey Art Center.

McGuffey Art Center, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative and the Charlottesville Mural Project are seeking contributions of stories and perspectives from Black, Indigenous and Artists of Color (BIAOC). Artists without previous mural experience are encouraged to apply. Selected muralists' work will remain on view for six month.

Muralists selected for the program will receive a stipend for creative and physical labor, and the cost of all painting materials will be covered. The progress of the mural's creation will be documented on the McGuffey, Bridge and CMP websites. There will be a mural reveal ceremony at a future First Fridays event.