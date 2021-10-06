Art Notes for Oct. 7

The Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Claudius Crozet Park. Look for works by more than 120 artists and exhibitors whose spaces will be separated for safe social distancing.

Saturday’s entertainment schedule includes Driftwood Radio at 10 a.m., Skyline Country Cloggers at 11:15 a.m., Wicked Olde at 12:30 p.m. and Sweet Potatoes at 3 p.m. Sunday’s lineup features Victoria Lee at 10 a.m., The Rivanna Winds at 11 a.m., Otra Vez at 12:30 p.m. and Nobody’s Business at 3:30 p.m. Kim and Jimbo Cary will be back to perform Americana, old-time Southern mountain music, gospel and songs for families and children in the Kids’ Area.

Look for a variety of food vendors and Virginia wines, beers and ciders.

Admission by the day is $7, $6 for seniors; ages 12 and younger get in for free. Weekend passes are available for $12, $10 seniors. Learn more at crozetfestival.com.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia will continue its “The Art in Life” series at 7 p.m. Thursday with a webinar on textile design. It’s presented in partnership with The Fralin Museum, of Art at UVa.