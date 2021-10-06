Art Notes for Oct. 7

The Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Claudius Crozet Park. Look for works by more than 120 artists and exhibitors whose spaces will be separated for safe social distancing.
Saturday’s entertainment schedule includes Driftwood Radio at 10 a.m., Skyline Country Cloggers at 11:15 a.m., Wicked Olde at 12:30 p.m. and Sweet Potatoes at 3 p.m. Sunday’s lineup features Victoria Lee at 10 a.m., The Rivanna Winds at 11 a.m., Otra Vez at 12:30 p.m. and Nobody’s Business at 3:30 p.m. Kim and Jimbo Cary will be back to perform Americana, old-time Southern mountain music, gospel and songs for families and children in the Kids’ Area.
Look for a variety of food vendors and Virginia wines, beers and ciders.
Admission by the day is $7, $6 for seniors; ages 12 and younger get in for free. Weekend passes are available for $12, $10 seniors. Learn more at crozetfestival.com.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia will continue its “The Art in Life” series at 7 p.m. Thursday with a webinar on textile design. It’s presented in partnership with The Fralin Museum, of Art at UVa.
Gain perspectives from Diane Kappa, pattern designer and founder of Diane Kappa Designs; Kieren Karritpul, textile designer and printer at Merrepen Arts and winner of Best Textile Design in Australia’s National Indigenous Fashion Awards; and Mili Suleman, textile designer and founder of KUFRI, a firm that champions the art of handloom weaving.
Registration is required; find details at kluge-ruhe.org.
Kluge-Ruhe also will have a closing reception for “Breathe with Me: A Wandering Sculpture Trail” from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. The outdoor exhibition will remain open through Oct. 17.
Most of the sculptors will be on hand for the event for conversations and to answer questions about their work, and some will be “performing” with their works. Isabella Whitfield will be ceremonially refilling the graves of her piece and offering an interactive activity. Register for the event online.
The Gallery at Ix is presenting “Asha Art Week: Celebrating the Work & Life of Asha Greer” from Saturday through Oct. 14. It’s an opportunity to view paintings, drawings, watercolors, mixed-media pieces and more while learning about an artist who also is a mother, nurse, teacher, gardener, tea student, meditator and friend.
Students from The Heartwood Tea School, which Greer founded, will present ceremonial Japanese tea from 3 to 7 p.m. daily. Visitors can learn the art of being a guest while receiving a bowl of matcha tea and a sweet.
Visitors must wear face coverings when entering the building and at all times when in the gallery, regardless of vaccination status. Enter between Brazos Tacos and the Flower Mural. For details, go to studioix.co.