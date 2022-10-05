Art Notes for Oct. 6

The Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival fall event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Claudius Crozet Park.

Look for more than 120 professional artists and makers, plus food trucks, music and Virginia wine, cider and beer.

Saturday’s performers include Skyline Country Cloggers at 10 a.m., Gina Sobel at 11:15 a.m., Zuzu’s Hot Five at 12:45 p.m. and Farm Use String Band at 3:15 p.m. Sunday’s lineup features Western Albemarle High School Jazz Band at 10 a.m., Swansong at 11:30 a.m. and Sweet Potatoes at 2:30 p.m.

Kim and Jimbo Cary will perform in the festival’s Kids’ Area, which also will feature Bluebird Bookshop, Bounce Play ’n’ Create, Magic Mirror Arts face painting, Balloon Animals with Steve Elmore and PVCC.

Tickets are $7; seniors and military members pay $6, and children younger than 12 get in for free. Weekend passes are $12 and $10. Keep in mind that volunteers get free admission and a T-shirt; volunteers ages 16 and older are welcome. Find out more at crozetfestival.org.

Second Street Gallery will present two new solo exhibitions Friday through Nov. 18.

“Mummers,” featuring paintings and sculptures by Megan Marlatt, is in the Main Gallery. Marlatt and the Big Head Brigade will lead a small parade procession from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Friday along the Downtown Mall, luring visitors to the gallery for the First Fridays reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Marlatt learned to create capgrossos, or big-head masks, from Catalonian folk artists Ventura and Hosta in 2012 and continued to study the European tradition of pre-Lenten carnival.

“The Ceremony of Innocence,” featuring a series of paintings by Los Angeles-based artist Deirdre Sullivan-Beeman, will be in the Dové Gallery. It explores the moment in which the worldview shifts from childhood to womanhood. Sullivan-Beeman’s work explores the role of the “girl” in examining femininity, investigating gender roles and looking more closely at the ways in which young women are portrayed in popular culture. She will be at the First Fridays event to meet with visitors.

Learn more at secondstreet gallery.org.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum at the University of Virginia will present “Frock On: Indigenous Australian Textiles and Fashion” with anthropologist and fashionista Louise Hamby at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Room 160 in UVa’s Campbell Hall. Hamby will discuss the movement of Indigenous Australian textiles and fashion over the past decade.

Register at kluge-ruhe.form stack.com. The lecture will be recorded and will be available later on Kluge-Ruhe’s YouTube channel. Get more details at kluge-ruhe.org.