Art Notes for Oct. 29

» Crozet Artisan Depot’s Guest Artist Show for November will feature functional pottery and ceramic wall reliefs by Scott and Vicki Supraner of Hawksbill Pottery.
The show and sale can be seen through Nov. 30 at the historic Crozet train depot at 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. Look for embossed, hand-painted stoneware pieces that are ovenproof and dishwasher and microwave safe. Some pieces are thrown on a potter’s wheel, while others are built by hand using slabs and extruded pieces.
Scott Supraner’s ceramic wall reliefs combine the qualities of pottery and sculpture in vividly colored art pieces.
For details, visit crozet artisandepot.com.
» The Dia de los Muertos Celebration, presented by the Lua Project, will include community altars at Visible Records, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, IX Art Park and McGuffey Art Center from Saturday through Monday.
The colorfully decorated altars will reflect the diverse ways in which people of Latin American heritage honor their ancestors on the occasion of the Day of the Dead. Look for sentimental offerings of flowers, candles, photos and food that reflect the deceased’s tastes and personalities. Friends and family members will share memories, stories and songs in honor of their loved ones.
Learn more about the celebration at mcguffey artcenter.com.
» C’ville Arts will present “Roots and Wings,” an exhibition of fabric collages by painter and printmaker Lori Jakubow, during November.
Jakubow’s depictions of birds and botanical images employ traditional collage techniques and use hand-cut fabric pieces, including cotton, silk and linen. The images evoke a sense of hope, connectedness, continuity and renewal. Learn more at cvillearts.org or (434) 972-9500.
» The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is seeking 10 Charlottesville artists to team up with 10 community members for “Face to Face: Portraits of Our Vibrant City.” Applications are due by Nov. 16, and artists selected for the project will be notified by mid-November.
The Bridge will pair each artist with a community member, and each team will spend time together getting acquainted so the artists can create portraits that truly capture the subjects. After the portraits are exhibited at the Bridge in February, they will be given to the subjects to keep.
Each artist will receive a $300 fee upon completion of his or her portrait, which must be presented, ready to hang, by Feb. 1. For application information, email info@thebridgepai.org.
» The Bridge also will accept submissions through Nov. 12 for Art on Fire, a fire hydrant-painting project that will give communities a colorful lift. Head to thebridgepai.org for all the submission instructions.
Each artist selected for the project will receive $300 to design and paint his or her hydrant. The project — presented by The Bridge, Charlottesville Mural Project, Albemarle County Service Authority and the County of Albemarle — seeks beautification designs that take community cultures and neighborhood personalities in mind.
