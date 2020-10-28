Art Notes for Oct. 29

Learn more about the celebration at mcguffey artcenter.com.

» C’ville Arts will present “Roots and Wings,” an exhibition of fabric collages by painter and printmaker Lori Jakubow, during November.

Jakubow’s depictions of birds and botanical images employ traditional collage techniques and use hand-cut fabric pieces, including cotton, silk and linen. The images evoke a sense of hope, connectedness, continuity and renewal. Learn more at cvillearts.org or (434) 972-9500.

» The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is seeking 10 Charlottesville artists to team up with 10 community members for “Face to Face: Portraits of Our Vibrant City.” Applications are due by Nov. 16, and artists selected for the project will be notified by mid-November.

The Bridge will pair each artist with a community member, and each team will spend time together getting acquainted so the artists can create portraits that truly capture the subjects. After the portraits are exhibited at the Bridge in February, they will be given to the subjects to keep.

Each artist will receive a $300 fee upon completion of his or her portrait, which must be presented, ready to hang, by Feb. 1. For application information, email info@thebridgepai.org.