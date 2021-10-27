Art Notes for Oct. 28

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will present “Joining Little Hands with Big Hands” during November. Featured will be puppets by Stanardsville artist and third-generation knitter Mary Whittlesey, which will offer opportunities for intergenerational bonding through play as parents, grandparents and children nurture each other’s artistic expression and storytelling skills.

Old-fashioned, simple toys like puppets can give children and families time to enjoy together during the busy holiday season and beyond.

Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Learn more at cvillearts.org.

The Arts Center in Orange will start an Intro to Wheel Throwing class on Nov. 9 for ages 15 and older that will give parents and teens an opportunity to take part in pottery creation together.

The class is $140, plus supplies, and runs through Dec. 16. No teen in your family? Consider signing up with a friend instead. Learn more at artscenterinorange.com.