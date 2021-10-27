Art Notes for Oct. 28

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will present “Joining Little Hands with Big Hands” during November. Featured will be puppets by Stanardsville artist and third-generation knitter Mary Whittlesey, which will offer opportunities for intergenerational bonding through play as parents, grandparents and children nurture each other’s artistic expression and storytelling skills.
Old-fashioned, simple toys like puppets can give children and families time to enjoy together during the busy holiday season and beyond.
Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Learn more at cvillearts.org.
The Arts Center in Orange will start an Intro to Wheel Throwing class on Nov. 9 for ages 15 and older that will give parents and teens an opportunity to take part in pottery creation together.
The class is $140, plus supplies, and runs through Dec. 16. No teen in your family? Consider signing up with a friend instead. Learn more at artscenterinorange.com.
While you’re on the website, sign up for the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, which begins at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13. Teacher and ceramic artist Kim Clarke will lead a one-day teacup and teapot sculpture workshop that will explore a variety of clay techniques. The event is $95.
Judith Ely will open “Falling Up,” her new show of paintings, on Monday at Random Row Brewery. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Sundays, 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays. The venue is at 608 A Preston Ave. in Charlottesville.
Om Tattoo & Massage in Charlottesville presents art by Shari Rood through Jan. 1, 2022. “Flora and Fauna” is a new series of paintings of nature scenes with colorful plants and animals, especially birds.
See the paintings at 325 W. Main St. For details, go to omtattooandmassage.com or call (434) 944-8917.
IX Art Park will add a new art experience on Thursday evenings this week. Arts from Underground will offer artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. each Thursday in the newly expanded Looking Glass space for visitors ages 21 and older.
The $25 admission price includes full access to the Looking Glass immersive art museum, plus art materials and one drink. Learn more at ixartpark.org.
Dominion Energy’s ArtStars Awards is accepting online applications through 5 p.m. Sunday at dominionenergy.com/artstars. Shining Star Awards of $10,000 each will be presented to arts and cultural programs that engage students of all ages and help energize communities through art, music, theater and all kinds of creative projects.