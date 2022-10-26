Art Notes for Oct. 27

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia is accepting submissions in its 36th Writer’s Eye literary competition through Nov. 18. The annual challenge gives participants an opportunity to respond to visual art from the museum’s collection with original poetry and prose.

Works to reflect on will range from photographs to paintings to shadow box constructions. Included will be works by Sarah Maple, Cara Romero, Tokie Rome-Taylor, Wendy Red Star, Eeva-Liisa Isomaa, Robert Reed and Alberto Rey, as well as an 18th-century Tibetan thangka on loan to the museum from a private collection.

Writers may submit their work in categories for grades 3 to 5, 6 to 8 and 9 to 12, as well as university/adult. The top three winners in each category will be honored during a public reading in March 2023, and their works will be published in the annual “Writer’s Eye” anthology. There also will be cash prizes, with the university/adult winners getting $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third; high school, $200, $100 and $50; middle school, $100, $50 and $35; and elementary school, $40, $35 and $20.

For guidelines and other information, go to uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

C’ville Arts will present “Walks with Color,” which is filled with new creations by ceramic artist Trina Player, the featured artist for November. A First Fridays opening reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4.

Player, who has been making pottery for more than 25 years, finds many sources of inspiration while on long walks in the woods with her horse, Hank.

C’ville Arts is open seven days a week. Learn more at www.cvillearts.org or call (434) 972-9500.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville has an opening reception for “Diego Sanchez + Mary Scurlock: Conversations” from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The exhibition will include the most recent mixed-media works by each artist and nine works that were created through months of collaboration between the two artists.

“Conversations” will be on view through Dec. 11. Learn more at quirk gallery.org.

The Center at Belvedere is presenting the inaugural Small Works Open Exhibit from Wednesday through Dec. 19. Look for works in graphite, mixed media, acrylic, fiber, oil, oil pencil, oil pastel, soft pastel, colored pencil and collage.

Artists include Linda Abbey, Klaus Anselm, Blair Barbour, Terry Coffey, Meredith Bennett, Matalie Deane, Catharine Denby, Lindsay Heider Diamond, Barbara Dowling, Judith Ely, Bryan Trent Fair, Candida Franklin, Joan Griffin, Sara Gondwe, Anne DelaTour Hopper, Katie Hutter, Frannie Joseph, Julia Kindred, Donna Koutrakos, Brita Lineburger, Susan Landes, Michael McGurk, Lorraine Momper, Linda Nacamulli, Melonie McDaniel Napier, Carolyn O’Hara, Susan Patrick, Carolyn Ratcliffe, Donna Manfredi Redmond, David Reynaud, Christine Rich, Jane Skafte, Kate Spencer, Susan Trimble and Diane Wilkin.

A reception is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 8. Get all the details at https://the centercville.org or call (434) 974-7756.