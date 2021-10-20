 Skip to main content
Art Notes for Oct. 21
Les Yeux du Monde will present “Signs of the Day” by Dean Dass through Dec. 31. Look for sizable paintings in oil, gouache, acrylic, gold leaf and more on canvas and paper.

Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and by appointment at 841 Wolf Trap Road in Charlottesville. For details, go to LYDM.co or dial (434) 882-2620.

Potters Nan Rothwell and Becky Garrity are teaming up with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help put more food on neighbors’ tables. Through Nov. 14, both potters will donate a percentage of all online sales to the food bank.

Rothwell’s pots are available online through her Square Store at https://nan-rothwell-pottery.square-site/ and her new Etsy Shop at https://www.etsy.com/shop/NanRothwellPotteryCo. Garrity’s work is available through her Online Store at https://becky-garrity-pottery.square.site/.

Donations also may be made directly to the food bank at brafb.org/pottery if you don’t plan to buy any pottery.

Rothwell and Garrity both offer pottery gift cards so your holiday gift recipients can pick out their own presents. Both potters also offer patrons the option of picking up items at the Charlottesville studio or getting them shipped by UPS. Pottery gifts shipped directly to gift recipients will receive gift cards letting them know that part of the purchase price supports the food bank.

Also in the shop are fall combinations of soup bowls and soups or mix-and-match mug and hot chocolate duos. Learn more at nanrothwellpottery.com.

