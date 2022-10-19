 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art Notes for Oct. 20

Second Street Gallery is accepting proposals for solo or group exhibitions for Season 50 from artists and independent curators by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023. The exhibitions will appear between fall 2023 and summer 2024.

Works in all media will be considered, including drawings, prints, photographs, paintings, sculptures and illustrations, as well as video, sound, performance and interdisciplinary projects. Proposals must be by and from living artists.

There’s an application fee of $15; Second Street Gallery members pay $10. Include a statement of fewer than 500 words outlining the concept, five to 10 images of what the exhibit will include, biographies of each artist participating in the exhibition and links to websites and/or Instagram accounts from all of the artists who’ll be included. Complete guidelines are available at static1.squarespace.com. For details, go to secondstreetgallery.org.

Tom Tartaglino’s paintings and etchings can be seen at Cuppa Joe Coffee in Fluvanna County. Head to 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For details, call (434) 906-4172.

