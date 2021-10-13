Art Notes for Oct. 14

IX Art Park will present Raising the Rusty Iris, an art party for the whole family, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Visitors can take part in creating the Rusty Iris art bus by helping to paint the vehicle as if it were a paint-by-numbers coloring book.

There will be music by Charlottesville DJs Noogenesis, BabyFace Killah and Iluvu. Bad Hat Fire a Charlottesville fire performance troupe, will be there. Look for bellydancers, stiltwalkers, jugglers and other performers.

It’s a chance to learn more about the Rusty Iris cohort of artists, performers, computer techs, mechanics, entrepreneurs and engineers and the ways in which their cooperation and collaboration help create art in many forms. Learn more at TheRustyIris.com.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is seeking nominees through Oct. 31 for this year’s Mildred W. Spicer Arts Award, which celebrates the power of art and the people who advocate for inclusive art opportunities.

This year, seven Art Heroes will be honored for their use of the power of art to help themselves and others with disabilities since the COVID-19 pandemic started. In previous years, a single winner was selected.