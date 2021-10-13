 Skip to main content
Art Notes for Oct. 14
Art Notes for Oct. 14

IX Art Park will present Raising the Rusty Iris, an art party for the whole family, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Visitors can take part in creating the Rusty Iris art bus by helping to paint the vehicle as if it were a paint-by-numbers coloring book.

There will be music by Charlottesville DJs Noogenesis, BabyFace Killah and Iluvu. Bad Hat Fire a Charlottesville fire performance troupe, will be there. Look for bellydancers, stiltwalkers, jugglers and other performers.

It’s a chance to learn more about the Rusty Iris cohort of artists, performers, computer techs, mechanics, entrepreneurs and engineers and the ways in which their cooperation and collaboration help create art in many forms. Learn more at TheRustyIris.com.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is seeking nominees through Oct. 31 for this year’s Mildred W. Spicer Arts Award, which celebrates the power of art and the people who advocate for inclusive art opportunities.

This year, seven Art Heroes will be honored for their use of the power of art to help themselves and others with disabilities since the COVID-19 pandemic started. In previous years, a single winner was selected.

For a nomination form and eligibility guidelines, contact Sarah Blech at (434) 970-3264 or blech@charlottesville.org or in care of Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Department, P.O. Box 911, Charlottesville VA 22902.

The Arts Center in Orange will present “Reflections,” an exhibition of large works on paper by artist and educator Carlos Moore that explores mental health as a spectrum, in its Morin Gallery through Nov. 20.

A Halloween experience will be presented to the public on Oct. 29. The event from 4 to 6 p.m. is for children and the faint of heart; the one offered from 6 to 8 p.m. is not recommended for visitors younger than 16, and all minors must be accompanied by adults. Learn more at artscenterinorange.com.

