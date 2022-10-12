Art Notes for Oct. 13

McGuffey Art Center will present “Home Waters,” paintings and ceramics by Susan Willis Brodie that explore connections to water, through Oct. 30 in the Smith Gallery; “Lisa Macchi: Mindscapes, Landscapes and Insights” in the First-Floor Hallway North through Nov. 20; “Do the Trees Speak Back to the Wind,” featuring oils and acrylics by Lindsay Heider Diamond and encaustics by Jeannine Regan, in the First-Floor Hallway South through Nov. 20; “Everything Paper,” a McGuffey Member Group Exhibition, in the Second-Floor Hallway through Nov. 20; and “Harvest” in the Associate Gallery through Oct. 30.

Coming up on McGuffey’s schedule will be an exhibition by Dominique Anderson in the Smith Gallery from Nov. 1 to 20 and the Members’ Holiday Show from Nov. 22 to Jan. 1, 2023.

Learn more at www.mcguffey artcenter.com.

Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle is presenting “Wonderment,” a group art exhibition and sale, in the Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Gallery through Oct. 31.

Individuals and small groups are welcome. Masks must be worn.

The Gallery at Studio IX: “Sage and Fire: An indigenous Visual Arts Exhibition” can be seen through Oct. 30.

Look for April Branham’s acrylic paintings on stretched canvas and Carrie Pruitt’s photography and hand-woven beadwork. Both artists are members of the Monacan Indian Nation.

An Artist Talk and Happy Hour is planned for 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Learn more by going to studioix.co or calling (434) 242-0905.

The inaugural Fluvanna Studio Tour will guide visitors to 20 Fluvanna County-area artists and artisans in 10 locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s an opportunity to see artists in a wide variety of media and learn more about their processes.

For more information about the self-guided tour, go to https:www.artsfluvannacounty.com.