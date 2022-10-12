 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Art Notes for Oct. 13

  • 0
"4 Directions"

"4 Directions" by April Branham is among the works in "Sage and Fire: An Indigenous Visual Arts Exhibition" by Monacan Indian Nation members Branham and Carrie Pruitt at The Gallery at Studio IX.

 Courtesy of The Gallery at Studio IX

McGuffey Art Center will present “Home Waters,” paintings and ceramics by Susan Willis Brodie that explore connections to water, through Oct. 30 in the Smith Gallery; “Lisa Macchi: Mindscapes, Landscapes and Insights” in the First-Floor Hallway North through Nov. 20; “Do the Trees Speak Back to the Wind,” featuring oils and acrylics by Lindsay Heider Diamond and encaustics by Jeannine Regan, in the First-Floor Hallway South through Nov. 20; “Everything Paper,” a McGuffey Member Group Exhibition, in the Second-Floor Hallway through Nov. 20; and “Harvest” in the Associate Gallery through Oct. 30.

Coming up on McGuffey’s schedule will be an exhibition by Dominique Anderson in the Smith Gallery from Nov. 1 to 20 and the Members’ Holiday Show from Nov. 22 to Jan. 1, 2023.

Learn more at www.mcguffey artcenter.com.

Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle is presenting “Wonderment,” a group art exhibition and sale, in the Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Gallery through Oct. 31.

People are also reading…

Individuals and small groups are welcome. Masks must be worn.

The Gallery at Studio IX: “Sage and Fire: An indigenous Visual Arts Exhibition” can be seen through Oct. 30.

Look for April Branham’s acrylic paintings on stretched canvas and Carrie Pruitt’s photography and hand-woven beadwork. Both artists are members of the Monacan Indian Nation.

An Artist Talk and Happy Hour is planned for 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Learn more by going to studioix.co or calling (434) 242-0905.

The inaugural Fluvanna Studio Tour will guide visitors to 20 Fluvanna County-area artists and artisans in 10 locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s an opportunity to see artists in a wide variety of media and learn more about their processes.

For more information about the self-guided tour, go to https:www.artsfluvannacounty.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Sunday, Oct. 9

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Art Notes for Oct. 6

Saturday's performers in Claudius Crozet Park include Skyline Country Cloggers at 10 a.m., Gina Sobel at 11:15 a.m., Zuzu's Hot Five at 12:45 p.m. and Farm Use String Band at 3:15 p.m. Sunday's lineup features Western Albemarle High School Jazz Band at 10 a.m., Swansong at 11:30 a.m. and Sweet Potatoes at 2:30 p.m. 

Exhibits for Oct. 6

Exhibits for Oct. 6

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 8

Live Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged. Pumpki…

Exhibits for Sept. 15

Exhibits for Sept. 15

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Exhibits for Sept. 29

Exhibits for Sept. 29

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Exhibits for Sept. 22

Exhibits for Sept. 22

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Watch Now: Related Video

Taylor Swift can't stop grinning about Lana Del Rey into ‘Midnights’ track

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert