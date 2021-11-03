Art Notes for Nov. 4

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative will open “all this stuff just bloomed around me: A Community-Curated Exhibition of the Art of Steve Keene” with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Keene, a Charlottesville native, has sold or given away more than 300,000 paintings during his career, and this exhibition will be created from paintings owned by community members. Keene was influenced by musicians while serving as a DJ at WTJU 91.1 FM in the 1990s. Over the years, he has created album art, posters video and stage sets and other works for such bands as Pavement, Silver Jews, The Klezmatics, Dave Matthews Band and Soul Coughing. He creates paintings on plywood quickly and prices them to make them available to fans of all backgrounds. For details, go to the bridgepai.org.

The Barn Swallow is presenting “Water, Light & Color,” a new exhibit of paintings by Mary Stokes Crocker, throughout November. An opening reception is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, and visitors can meet the artist.

Crocker explores the behavior of light and its impacts on the colors of nature. Head to thebarnswallow.com or call (434) 979-4884 to learn more about the exhibit and the gallery.