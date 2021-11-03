Art Notes for Nov. 4

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative will open “all this stuff just bloomed around me: A Community-Curated Exhibition of the Art of Steve Keene” with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Keene, a Charlottesville native, has sold or given away more than 300,000 paintings during his career, and this exhibition will be created from paintings owned by community members. Keene was influenced by musicians while serving as a DJ at WTJU 91.1 FM in the 1990s. Over the years, he has created album art, posters video and stage sets and other works for such bands as Pavement, Silver Jews, The Klezmatics, Dave Matthews Band and Soul Coughing. He creates paintings on plywood quickly and prices them to make them available to fans of all backgrounds. For details, go to the bridgepai.org.
The Barn Swallow is presenting “Water, Light & Color,” a new exhibit of paintings by Mary Stokes Crocker, throughout November. An opening reception is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, and visitors can meet the artist.
Crocker explores the behavior of light and its impacts on the colors of nature. Head to thebarnswallow.com or call (434) 979-4884 to learn more about the exhibit and the gallery.
Visible Records will present a new exhibition, “Witness to the Rain” by Fidencio Fifield-Perez, from Saturday to Dec. 11. An opening reception is set for 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Fifield-Perez, who was born in Oaxaca, Mexico, and raised in the U.S., is examining borders, edges and people who must traverse them. He uses paper and maps in his work and draws on traditional customs and crafts associated with festivals.
Visit the exhibit at 1740 Broadway St. between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Learn more at visible-records.com.
Chroma Projects opens “J.M. Henry: The Land Between” inside its micro-vault gallery space at Vault Virginia with a First Fridays opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The exhibition runs through Nov. 26.
Henry uses a painting technique he calls “interference” to create nuanced, layered landscapes by building up and wiping down surfaces. Get details by going to chromaprojects.com or calling (434) 806-9667.
Rockfish Valley Foundation will present the grand finale to its Plein Air Paint Out at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Natural History Center Museum at 1368 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. Steve Doherty and Anthony Bowes will present a program on outdoor painting. Doherty is the author of “Plein Air Painting,” and he will be available to sign copies of the book, which will be available for purchase Bowes was the youngest painter at the event and sold the most paintings. Both will answer questions.
A Zoom link to the free event is available for art fans who can’t attend in person; get the specifics at rockfishvalley.org.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum at the University of Virginia and The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia will present “The Art of Life: Hair” at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, and there’s still time to register for the Zoom webinar. Learn about the significance of hair in a culture with a $20 billion hair industry from four different perspectives.
Participants include Adrianne Clayton, a Kansas City artist and teacher whose work explores the art of Black hair; Amy Farid (Osage), a high-end fashion hair designer in Brooklyn, New York; Mykey O’Halloran, founder of Unicorn Manes in Melbourne, who’s a wigmaker, hair colorist and stylist; and Emma Tarlo, author of “Entanglements: The Secret Lives of Hair,” who is an anthropologist of hair based at Goldsmiths. Head to virginia.zoom.us to register; for details, head to kluge-ruhe.org.