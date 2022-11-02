 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art Notes for Nov. 3

Christine Rich

Works by Christine Rich can be seen in the inaugural Small Works Open Exhibit at The Center at Belvedere through Dec. 19. Look for works in a wide range of media from 35 artists.

 Courtesy of Lorraine Momper

Second Street Gallery will present “Artists in Conversation: Megan Marlatt + Akemi Ohira” at 11 a.m. Saturday. Exhibiting artist Marlatt and fellow artist and friend Ohira will talk about “Mummers,” Marlatt’s solo exhibition in the Main Gallery.

The event is free, and attendees will be able to ask questions at the end of the conversation. Making reservations in advance at secondstreetgallery.org is recommended, as walk-in spaces will be limited.

McGuffey Art Center and Lua Project will present Charlottesville’s 11th annual Dia de Los Muertos/Day of the Dead celebration from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The family-friendly celebration will include the creation of a colorful community memorial altar, and members of the community can feel free to add poems, pictures, flowers and keepsakes and light luminaries in memory of loved ones and friends.

The secular celebration draws on Mexican traditions. Look for a traditional Danza Tecuanez mask-making demonstration with Puebla Mexico-based artist Rafael Jemenez-Lopez from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Dress for the weather and bring a chair. There will be performances by Villa Sabrosa, Charlottesville’s Mexican dance troupe, at 6 p.m. and Poder Supremo, a cumbia band, at 6:30 p.m. The Taqueria Chaparro food truck will be there.

The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative will present “Samari Jones: About Face: Part 1 Siren Eyes” from Friday through Nov. 27 at The Gallery at Studio Ix. An opening reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, and an Artist Talk & Happy Hour is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 17.

Look for anime-inspired digital portraits from a largely self-taught 12-year-old artist, a homeschooled seventh-grader who has been creating art since age 3. She has studied traditional art and oil pastels at McGuffey Art Center, stop-motion at Ix Art Park with Joe Vena and watercolor, fashion and digital art at the digital website Outschool.

The Center at Belvedere is offering its inaugural Small Works Open Exhibit during regular business hours through Dec. 19. An opening reception is from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Artists include Linda Abbey, Klaus Anselm, Blair Barbour, Terry Coffey, Meredith Bennett, Matalie Deane, Catharine Denby, Lindsay Heider Diamond, Barbara Dowling, Judith Ely, Bryan Trent Fair, Candida Franklin, Joan Griffin, Sara Gondwe, Anne DelaTour Hopper, Katie Hutter, Frannie Joseph, Julia Kindred, Donna Koutrakos, Brita Lineburger, Susan Landes, Michael McGurk, Lorraine Momper, Linda Nacamulli, Melonie McDaniel Napier, Carolyn O’Hara, Susan Patrick, Carolyn Ratcliffe, Donna Manfredi Redmond, David Reynaud, Christine Rich, Jane Skafte, Kate Spencer, Susan Trimble and Diane Wilkin.

Look for paintings, photographs, acrylics, fiber arts, colored pencils, oils, oil pastels, graphite and other media. For information go to https://the centercville.org/.

Virginia Discovery Museum’s Artists’ Playground” series is presenting “Watercolor World” for artists ages 5 to 9 from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. The three-class series is scheduled for Thursday and Nov. 10 and 17.

All experience levels are welcome in a class that will help young artists build confidence with tools, materials and ideas. While students learn how to handle a tricky medium to create a new art piece each week, they will learn important artistic skills, including resiliency, creativity and problem solving.

Registration is $90 per child. Annual museum members get a 10% discount, and scholarships are available. Go to vadm.org. for details.

Crozet Artisan Depot presents “Small Graces” by Nellysford photographer Bill Mauzy through Nov. 30.

Mauzy, who is the Guest Artist for November, began photographing the University of Virginia’s Pavilion Gardens in 2013, finding inspiration in Sally Mann’s landscape images of the South. This month’s exhibit includes photographs taken over a span of five years. Learn more at crozetartisandepot.com.

