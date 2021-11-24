Art Notes for Nov. 25

Piedmont Virginia Community College is presenting two new exhibitions in the PVCC Gallery.

“Drawology,” Frank Walker’s collection of paintings and drawings, can be seen in the North Gallery. Walker brings perspective as a historian of African American and military history.

“The Figure: Who We Are” will be in the South Gallery. The group show by members of McGuffey Art Center’s life drawing community is filled with sketches and paintings created during weekly sessions with live models.

Both exhibitions will remain on view through Jan. 15, 2022. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and when there are evening performance events in the V. Earl Dickinson Building.

Mark your calendars for the PVCC Pottery Club Sale, which is set for 9 a.m. until noon Dec. 4 in the commons area of the Dickinson Building. Bowls, pitchers, casseroles, mugs, vases and other items will be priced from $75 to $5. Proceeds from the sale will help the club sponsor workshops by master ceramicists. Everyone must wear masks indoors. Learn more at PVCC.edu/performingarts.