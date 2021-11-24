Art Notes for Nov. 25

Piedmont Virginia Community College is presenting two new exhibitions in the PVCC Gallery.
“Drawology,” Frank Walker’s collection of paintings and drawings, can be seen in the North Gallery. Walker brings perspective as a historian of African American and military history.
“The Figure: Who We Are” will be in the South Gallery. The group show by members of McGuffey Art Center’s life drawing community is filled with sketches and paintings created during weekly sessions with live models.
Both exhibitions will remain on view through Jan. 15, 2022. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and when there are evening performance events in the V. Earl Dickinson Building.
Mark your calendars for the PVCC Pottery Club Sale, which is set for 9 a.m. until noon Dec. 4 in the commons area of the Dickinson Building. Bowls, pitchers, casseroles, mugs, vases and other items will be priced from $75 to $5. Proceeds from the sale will help the club sponsor workshops by master ceramicists. Everyone must wear masks indoors. Learn more at PVCC.edu/performingarts.
The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund has named seven Art Heroes who used the power of art during quarantine and beyond to help themselves and others with disabilities.
The honorees are Rachel Pompano Mclaughlin, Nancy Lineweaver, Mary Anna Dunn, Greg Morgoglione, Robyn MIller, Robin Hoffman and Amy Keenan-Amago.
The Arts Center in Orange has a variety of workshops to help people prepare for the holidays.
Start with the Gingerbread House Workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday. Craig Jacobs from SalvageWrights will show participants how to build structures from gingerbread provided by Miss Moody’s. Finished homes covered in gumdrops, candy canes and other sweets can be entered in the annual competition.
The Holiday Clay Angel Workshop follows at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Ceramic artist Farley Farrar will show participants how to create a personalized angel using hand building techniques and clear glaze. The workshop is $95; supplies cost $25, plus tax.
The ’Tis the Season Card Workshop, taught by Jane Skafte, is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 12. The workshop is $85.
Get all the details and register at artscenterinorange.com.
Potter Nan Rothwell will donate a percentage of all online sales through Dec. 14 to the Shelter for Help in Emergency. Her work is available at her Square Store and her new Etsy Shop.
She also encourages community members who aren’t planning to purchase pottery to make donations at shelterforhelpinemergency.org/get-involved/donate.
Rothwell and Becky Garrett will present their inaugural joint Holiday Pottery Show from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 at 700 Wilder Drive. For details, go to nanrothwellpottery.com.