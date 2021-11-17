Art Notes for Nov. 18

Prancing Pony Pottery will present its Open House & Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the production studio of Anna Marie Torre Wright at 20370 Fields Mill Road in Richardsville.
Look for hand-built and wheel-thrown stoneware. There will be yarn bowls, coiled baskets, mugs and other functional stoneware items.
A kiln opening will give visitors a chance to see pots revealed layer by layer. To learn the approximate time when the kiln opening will take place, stay in touch using facebook.com/events/240885754421718.
Tessem Stoneware’s raku and crystalline pottery also will be featured.
Masks are required, and occupancy may be limited at times. Curbside pickup is available. For information, go to prancingponypottery.com or dial (540) 399-1964.
Streetlight Magazine is presenting its inaugural Art Search Contest, and artists have until midnight Dec. 13 to submit up to four artworks per entry.
The winner will receive a January solo show in Chroma Projects’ Micro Gallery. First prize will bring $125 and honorable mention will bring $75. The winners will be announced in Streetlight’s Jan. 3, 2022, issue.
Previously unpublished works in drawings, paintings, photography, sculpture and printmaking. Works selected will be included in the Annual Print Anthology. Judges will be Elizabeth Howard, Streetlight’s art editor, and Deborah McLeod, owner of Chroma Projects Gallery.
The submission fee is $10 for up to four works. Multiple entries are welcome. For details and a submission form, go to https://streetlightmag.submittable.com/submit.
Pro Re Nata Brewpub & Music Hall in Crozet has been installing a new Lovevolve mural, thanks to art teacher Shannon Horridge, creativity workshop teacher Gincy Carrington Plummer and workshop member Sunny Goode. Volunteers spent Nov. 12 and 13 painting.
Goode creates textiles under the Lovevolve name that go into swaddlers for newborn babies and come with information about keeping relationships healthy at a time of little sleep and plenty of stress. Goode previously created a Lovevolve mural on the Kappa Alpha Theta house at the University of Virginia, where Yeardley Love was a member.
A QR code linking viewers to information about Lovevolve and the One Love Foundation will be part of the mural. Learn more at prnbrewery.com.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum at the University of Virginia offers a new website for its upcoming traveling exhibition, “Madayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting from Yirrkala.” Until the exhibition of more than 90 iconic paintings on eucalyptus bark opens at the Hood Museum of Art in Delaware in September 2022, the website will offer an opportunity to learn more about the works and the artists and find out where the exhibition will be heading.
Madayin is a collaboration between Kluge-Ruhe and Buku-Larr gay Mulka Centre. Get a closer look at madayin.kluge-ruhe.org.